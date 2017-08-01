London's best timetable is super excited to announce version 1.5 of the EmptyChair app - with more workshops & classes than ever before. Thanks to all your valuable feedback we are introducing plenty of new and exciting features.



What's new:



- Explore workshops & classes in a completely new way through our redeveloped home screen.

- Receive workshop suggestions and our top picks, browse by category, and get a better feel for what's available.

- An updated and more visual timetable view now makes it much easier for you to know what you can expect when you arrive.

- Invite your friends via a new referral system and discover something new together.

- Give the gift of learning through the app to your friends and relatives, perfect for Christmas time and birthdays.