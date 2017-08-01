EmptyChair 12+
Empty Chair Ltd.
Description
EmptyChair is the UK's best timetable for experiences, workshops and classes. A trusted mobile booking platform and marketplace for a range of creative experiences led by local artisans, craftspeople, and independent studios — from painting or coffee-tasting to cooking or dancing, there’s something for everybody on EmptyChair.
• Filter searches based on date, price, category, ability, rating and distance
• The best prices guaranteed
• Book & pay in just one tap
• Keep track of your favourite classes
You’ll need an internet connection for EmptyChair to work, with GPS permissions enabled to find the best workshops & classes near you.
When you book in the app, you’ll receive an email notification confirming all the details to get you started and on your way.
Please send your feedback and ideas to question@emptychair.com.
What's New
Version 3.0.4
• UI improvements
• Bug fixes
Bug fixes
Best way to discover new experiences in London!
Leeeeeegend
I’m usually pretty stumped for ideas when it comes to finding cool things to do in London (cue the dreaded “things to do London” google..) - but EmptyChair really changed that. Sure, there are other things similar, but it’s so useful having a timetable in your pocket, which is constantly being updated, for all the best things to do! It’s not too dissimilar from having a scroll through Instagram - it has a similar ‘feed’ view, and the pictures really help!
If you’re like me and you’re in a rut, check it out. Super useful when the missus wants to do something new on date night too! Excellent app.
If you're like me and you're in a rut, check it out. Super useful when the missus wants to do something new on date night too! Excellent app.
Great timetable!
ivanovativ
After a little browsing I found and booked a great popup painting class. The timetable overview is really nice and the app has tons of different classes and activities one wouldn’t even know existed. It’s really great for finding and taking part in new and interesting weekend activities in a social (and offline!!) context.
Satisfied Speel
Speelmans
Dear EC, really enjoying your app however finding it hard to really imagine some of the more ‘exciting’/‘different’ classes so if I could ask - would you be able to add more photos of each individual class for perusal - think it could help me decide just a little easier! Thanks.
- Empty Chair Ltd.
- 77.9 MB
- Lifestyle
- Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
- © EmptyChair Ltd.
- Free
Family SharingUp to six family members will be able to use this app with Family Sharing enabled.