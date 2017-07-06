Enlight Photofox (Enlight 2)
By Lightricks Ltd.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
You’ll never believe what you can create on iPhone with Enlight Photofox. Whether you’re an aspiring or experienced artist, you'll be blown away by all the creative possibilities packed into this one sophisticated photo editing app: from layers and blending modes, to special effects, brushes, fonts, tonal adjustments, film, black and white and duo presets. With Photofox photo editor, you’ll turn the ideas in your head into brilliant art from your phone, without the price tag of complicated desktop software. Unleash your creativity and start transforming photos into artistic masterpieces.
Creative Combinations
• Superior photo mixing. Superimpose images, create double exposures and surreal iPhone art
• Sophisticated Layers! Makes it simple to combine photos and re-edit each layer at any time
• Cut & Paste. Quickly select and place parts of one photo onto another
• Adjust blending modes, transparency, and transform (perspective change) images
Artistic Masterpieces
• Draw, type, or doodle on your image
• Utilize tools to create graphic designs, street art, abstract and contemporary masterpieces
• Create professional-looking social media posts, flyers or posters for your business
• New packs designed just for you, added all the time: light leaks, filters, elements, styles, backdrops, fonts, effects, brushes, stickers
Image Correction & More
• Masking built-in to nearly every tool, with smart new quick select brushes to save time
• Control & adjust it all: tonality, color, grain, vignette, fade, structure, intensity and much more
• Colorize images and apply beautiful gradients with duo filters
• Quick blemish/object remover to get rid of defects
Pro Editing
• RAW support
• 16 bit image depth support for high quality tonal adjustments
• You can set the size of your canvas
• Not done editing? Photo sessions are auto-saved, simply continue later
UNLIMITED ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION
- You can subscribe for unlimited access to all features and content offered for purchase within Enlight Photofox.
- Subscriptions are billed monthly or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. Alternatively a one time payment plan is available (this is not a subscription).
- Subscriptions auto-renew at the cost of the chosen package, unless cancelled 24-hours in advance prior to the end of the current period. The subscription fee is charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Per Apple policy, no cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.
- Terms of use: http://enlight-editor.enlightapp.com/photofox-terms.pdf
- Privacy policy: https://enlight-editor.enlightapp.com/photofox-privacy.pdf
Customer Reviews
Interface more annoying, subscription model?!
I was wondering if Enlight was going to get an update, and while the power of this app is, as much as I can tell, fairly solid, it's entirely ruined by both the interface changes and a subscription model.
I don't have enough time or space to comment on sub models, so I'll just talk about the interface: the bottom panel is larger than in the original Enlight, which takes up precious screen space away from the editing area. Instead of the right-side "drawer" with editing options, a thin bar was added under the bottom panel. Tapping any editing option takes a moment for it to load (I'm not sure what or why, because the original Enlight didn't do this). Minor, but if you're switching between various editing features often, it gets annoying.
Sure, there are cute new filters and frames and stickers and all those things I don't particularly care about if I'm using a powerhouse photo editing app. The rest seems incrementally better, but not worth it, given other options available that are just as good, or better, and are one-time purchases.
Sorry guys. I'm keeping Enlight as a staple, but won't be updating.
Cash grab! Should have been an update!
Stick with the original Enlight if you have it. First off it's typically the same app just changed the button and function layout. Secondly you have to pay a monthly subscription in order to use all the features!! Might as well stick to the first enlight where you only had to pay once! Love the idea behind this app but it should have been an update to the original. Why even make a tutorial video for the original enlight app the day before this??? Because it's the SAME THING!
Amazing successor to the mobile best photo editor
Enlight was my favorite app; this is even better! So glad the developers were able to continue supporting and evolving this deep, well thought out product. This is the gold standard for mobile photo editing.
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: Jul 06, 2017
- Version: 1.0.5
- Size: 161 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
- Seller: Lightricks Ltd.
- © 2017 Lightricks Ltd.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch (6th generation).
Top In-App Purchases
- Unlimited access$3.99
- Unlimited access$19.99
- Unlimited access$3.99
- Unlimited access$39.99
- Unlimited access$19.99