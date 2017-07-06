Description

You’ll never believe what you can create on iPhone with Enlight Photofox. Whether you’re an aspiring or experienced artist, you'll be blown away by all the creative possibilities packed into this one sophisticated photo editing app: from layers and blending modes, to special effects, brushes, fonts, tonal adjustments, film, black and white and duo presets. With Photofox photo editor, you’ll turn the ideas in your head into brilliant art from your phone, without the price tag of complicated desktop software. Unleash your creativity and start transforming photos into artistic masterpieces.



Creative Combinations

• Superior photo mixing. Superimpose images, create double exposures and surreal iPhone art

• Sophisticated Layers! Makes it simple to combine photos and re-edit each layer at any time

• Cut & Paste. Quickly select and place parts of one photo onto another

• Adjust blending modes, transparency, and transform (perspective change) images



Artistic Masterpieces

• Draw, type, or doodle on your image

• Utilize tools to create graphic designs, street art, abstract and contemporary masterpieces

• Create professional-looking social media posts, flyers or posters for your business

• New packs designed just for you, added all the time: light leaks, filters, elements, styles, backdrops, fonts, effects, brushes, stickers



Image Correction & More

• Masking built-in to nearly every tool, with smart new quick select brushes to save time

• Control & adjust it all: tonality, color, grain, vignette, fade, structure, intensity and much more

• Colorize images and apply beautiful gradients with duo filters

• Quick blemish/object remover to get rid of defects



Pro Editing

• RAW support

• 16 bit image depth support for high quality tonal adjustments

• You can set the size of your canvas

• Not done editing? Photo sessions are auto-saved, simply continue later



UNLIMITED ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION

- You can subscribe for unlimited access to all features and content offered for purchase within Enlight Photofox.

- Subscriptions are billed monthly or annually at the rate selected depending on the subscription plan. Alternatively a one time payment plan is available (this is not a subscription).

- Subscriptions auto-renew at the cost of the chosen package, unless cancelled 24-hours in advance prior to the end of the current period. The subscription fee is charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. You may manage your subscription and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings after purchase. Per Apple policy, no cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term.

- Terms of use: http://enlight-editor.enlightapp.com/photofox-terms.pdf

- Privacy policy: https://enlight-editor.enlightapp.com/photofox-privacy.pdf