Who do you chat with the most on a given day?
What if you could stay connected and feel their presence even when you are away.
What if saying "Hey, how's your day" was as easy as saying "Hey, how's your day".

On your way to school or back from a long day's work? Hands full while cooking or just feeling a tad lazy?

Send that message in one tap! We've made it really easy to connect with those who you text with the most.

Drop a smile anytime, anywhere throughout your day. Stay connected, even when you're apart.

Version 0.8.0

* Improved performance of messaging in poor network conditions.
* Improved stability in recognizing gestures for initiating speech.

5 out of 5

7 Ratings

Pretty easy interface!

dooda orange

Useful when I don’t feel like typing or can’t do so.. Interface is also large enough for my big fingers..

It’d be nice if the iMessage extension also sent the voice audio as a backup but oh well..

Convenient

~joy~~

It’s convenient because speaking is faster and easier than typing, I also make a lit of typos when I type ;). But when I’m in a place where I can’t talk loud, I can fall back to typing my messages.

Very fast and convenient!

윷놀이매니아

Very convenient messaging app!
I definitely recommend this!!!!!

Bolt Communications, Inc.
24.8 MB
Utilities
Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
English
Rated 4+
© 2018 Bolt Communications, Inc.
Free

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

