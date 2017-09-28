Description

Create stunning charts using augmented reality. Graphmented transforms your whole desk into a spreadsheets workstation. Drop sheets and charts on your desk as if they are real objects and make use of your whole desk space. With Graphmented you can:



* Show off your charts like never before

* Record stunning videos of 3D charts exploration

* Stream the app to screens, projectors or Apple TV through Quicktime

* Connect and retrieve CSV and Excel files from iCloud Drive and Dropbox

* Connect and retrieve data from Google Sheets

* Plot 3D and 2D scattered and grouped bars Charts

* Explore 3D charts intuitively with your device

* Rotate, scale and move sheets and charts easily anywhere on your desk



Graphmented establishes a new era for plotting and exploring charts. We have tons of features in our pipeline, so please don't hesitate to send us your feedback and leave us a review. It is the fuel that will keep us adding more great features.



The Graphmented app is free to use and download but allows loading a limited set of data from iCloud and Google Sheets. We also have a subscription that offers loading unlimited sheets from iCloud and Google Sheets priced at $0.99 monthly. Subscriptions will automatically renew each month and be charged to your iTunes account within 24-hours of the end of the current period, unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings, but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.



Privacy Policy: http://www.graphmented.com/app/privacy-policy.html

Terms of Service: http://www.graphmented.com/app/terms-of-use.html



Some of the icons in the app are provided by icons8.com.