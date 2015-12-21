Anchor 4+
Podcasting made easy.
Anchor FM Inc.
Description
Anchor is the easiest way to make a podcast, ever. It's the only app that lets you record a high-quality podcast, and distribute it everywhere (including Apple Podcasts) – all in one place. No podcasting experience necessary, and it’s 100% free!
MAKING A PODCAST:
* Record a high-quality podcast, right from your phone
* Record with up to 10 friends at once, no matter where they are in the world
* Take voice messages from your listeners, and easily preview and add them to any episode
* Add any song from Spotify or Apple Music; anyone listening through Anchor will be able to hear the full length songs
* Easily add a variety of transitions to your podcast from the built-in Anchor library
SHARING YOUR PODCAST:
* Easily distribute your podcast to all major podcast platforms (including Apple Podcasts) with just one tap
* Share the permalink for any episode or segment; anyone who doesn’t have Anchor installed can listen in their favorite podcast player or on the web
* Embed any episode on your own website
ANALYTICS:
* See how many people hear each segment and get insights that help you drive more listens
* See who on Anchor is listening to each segment
* Get detailed feedback about which parts of your podcast are performing the best
* Access even more detailed analytics on your desktop dashboard at www.anchor.fm
SOCIAL FEATURES:
* Interact with your listeners via voice messages
* Hear the podcasts other people are making in Anchor
* Compare your podcast’s performance with others on the Anchor leaderboards
AS SEEN IN:
* Apple’s keynote at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)!
* App Store App of the Day
* The New York Times
* The Verge
* TechCrunch
* Business Insider
* CNBC
* Mashable
* BBC
* NPR
* The Boston Globe
* SPIN
* Paste Magazine
* iMore
* 9to5Mac
* The Next Web
* And lots more!
What's New
Version 3.0.1
Welcome to Anchor 3.0: the easiest way to make a podcast. Ever.
There are a ton of new features, but here’s some highlights we think you’ll love:
* Meet the brand new Anchor Episode Builder: a delightful way to visualize your podcast episodes as you build them out of recordings, songs, uploads, and transitions. No complicated audio editing, fancy equipment, or experience needed.
* Reorder segments in your episodes (!!!) and build episodes out of audio you’ve used before. We’ve also removed the 5 minute limit on mobile recording, so you can now capture entire podcast episodes in one go. Plus, your audio will no longer expire. Instead, you choose which episodes are private, only on Anchor, or published everywhere your podcast is available (like Apple Podcasts and other major platforms).
* Drafts! You can now save recordings for later – handy if you don’t have a good connection or if you’re just not ready to add something to an episode yet.
* You can now have entire, threaded conversations with friends and listeners through Voice Messages (previously called call-ins; now easier to use and much more powerful) before adding your favorite messages to your podcast.
* An all new Discover section, making it easier than ever to find great Anchor podcasts to listen to, interact with, and get inspired by.
And finally, you can now edit any audio you capture in Anchor before adding it to an episode. Just visit our brand new web dashboard at anchor.fm, where you can access all your Anchor history, build new episodes, and see detailed analytics and other options for your podcast.
We’ve been working hard on these improvements and are so excited for you to try the all new Anchor. We can’t wait to hear your podcast! (Share it with us on Twitter: @anchor!)
If you enjoy using Anchor, please leave us a nice review - it really helps!
Customer Reviews
Cool idea getting in it's own way
Zeromont
Such a great idea, small intractable content that's fast to produce and easy to consume. Love the idea. The interface though is just functionally awful. I can never for the life of me find the programs I'm actually subscribed to because the predominant listings are always the apps own productions (or at least the productions they overtly back, like these weird general round-up style programs I have zero interest in). I would love it if the app prioritized the content of the people I actually try to follow, I'm sure as content producers these programs are taking a listenership hit just from this interface alone and that's super frustrating and annoying. Finishing my shows automatically starts a show promoted by the app that I have no interest in whatsoever.
Developer Response
Hey there, thanks so much for the feedback and sorry to hear this has been your experience with the app so far. The home screen of the app should always display your personal favorites (the stations you have subscribed to). If you're seeing stations in there that you don't like, just unfavorite them and they should get out of your way! Similarly, if you're playing stations from your home screen, it should autoplay into the next favorite in the list. If it feels like random stations are being played instead, we'd love to help you troubleshoot this. Please feel free to email us at support@anchor.fm so we can take a closer look! Thanks again; we really appreciate the feedback and look forward to improving this for you.
WoW........JusT..........WoW!!!!!!!!!!!!!:-)
LindaV50
What an amazing, wonderful creative idea. You are all are so awesome for this. For doing this and having a medium like this. I can’t believe that you have created a way for my voice tolive on. No matter what I do I will be able to yell at my kids or tell my husband how much I love or loved him. No matter what. I will live on forever. And for you to offer it free😳. What a wonderful gem you are😍. If you have the honor of reading this, pat your self on the back. Then pat two more people that work beside you. Tell them Great Job. encourage them to pass it on to three other people. And when the compliment or words of affirmation come back to you, you will know how I feel right now. Spread the Love, Spread the Word, Spread the Voices.
Awesome!
EricFoster
I found Anchor online while searching for an easy way to take an idea from some friends and turn it in to more. And Anchor has helped us make a fun podcast together easily! It’s easy to use for a beginner and gives you easy access to a larger audience. I strongly recommend it! And I can’t wait to see what else they add to make this even better!
Developer Response
Hey there! We're so glad to hear you're enjoying Anchor! We have a lot of ideas on how to improve editing your audio in app, but for now you can actually trim audio in the app at any time. For more details on how to trim audio in app, feel free to contact us: support@anchor.fm :)
Information
- Seller
- Anchor FM Inc.
- Size
- 104.8 MB
- Category
- News
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Anchor FM Inc.
- Price
- Free
