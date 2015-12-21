Welcome to Anchor 3.0: the easiest way to make a podcast. Ever.



There are a ton of new features, but here’s some highlights we think you’ll love:



* Meet the brand new Anchor Episode Builder: a delightful way to visualize your podcast episodes as you build them out of recordings, songs, uploads, and transitions. No complicated audio editing, fancy equipment, or experience needed.



* Reorder segments in your episodes (!!!) and build episodes out of audio you’ve used before. We’ve also removed the 5 minute limit on mobile recording, so you can now capture entire podcast episodes in one go. Plus, your audio will no longer expire. Instead, you choose which episodes are private, only on Anchor, or published everywhere your podcast is available (like Apple Podcasts and other major platforms).



* Drafts! You can now save recordings for later – handy if you don’t have a good connection or if you’re just not ready to add something to an episode yet.



* You can now have entire, threaded conversations with friends and listeners through Voice Messages (previously called call-ins; now easier to use and much more powerful) before adding your favorite messages to your podcast.



* An all new Discover section, making it easier than ever to find great Anchor podcasts to listen to, interact with, and get inspired by.



And finally, you can now edit any audio you capture in Anchor before adding it to an episode. Just visit our brand new web dashboard at anchor.fm, where you can access all your Anchor history, build new episodes, and see detailed analytics and other options for your podcast.



We’ve been working hard on these improvements and are so excited for you to try the all new Anchor. We can’t wait to hear your podcast! (Share it with us on Twitter: @anchor!)



If you enjoy using Anchor, please leave us a nice review - it really helps!