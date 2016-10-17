Remember: language flashcards 4+
Vocabulary builder, dictionary
Lev Rostunov
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Remember is the BEST app in the GALAXY! It's the ultimate language tool that helps you learning those pesky words you keep forgetting.
With our app you can:
• Learn only words you need
• Study language from any level
• Translate to 23 languages
• Memorize words playing efficient games
• Pick from plenty thematic card sets
• Listen to pronunciations for all words in any language
• Set smart notifications
• Use intelligent auto-suggestions
• Memorize up to 3650 words a year studying just 5 minutes a day
Learn English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Turkish, Russian, Portuguese, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Slovak, Swedish, Ukrainian at any level.
If you enjoy the app, leave your review or let us know how we can improve. hello@rmmbr.io
Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/Rmmbrapp
https://www.instagram.com/remember.app
https://vk.com/rememberapp
Illustrations: Vova Zomb
----------
If you choose to purchase Remember Pro, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within the 24 hours before the current period ends. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. The current Remember Pro subscription price starts at $6.49 USD/month. Prices are in USD dollars, may vary in countries other than the USA, and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period. If you don’t choose to purchase Remember Pro, you can simply continue using Remember for free.
Privacy: https://rmmbr.io/privacy
Terms: https://rmmbr.io/terms
With our app you can:
• Learn only words you need
• Study language from any level
• Translate to 23 languages
• Memorize words playing efficient games
• Pick from plenty thematic card sets
• Listen to pronunciations for all words in any language
• Set smart notifications
• Use intelligent auto-suggestions
• Memorize up to 3650 words a year studying just 5 minutes a day
Learn English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Turkish, Russian, Portuguese, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Finnish, Greek, Latvian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Slovak, Swedish, Ukrainian at any level.
If you enjoy the app, leave your review or let us know how we can improve. hello@rmmbr.io
Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/Rmmbrapp
https://www.instagram.com/remember.app
https://vk.com/rememberapp
Illustrations: Vova Zomb
----------
If you choose to purchase Remember Pro, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within the 24 hours before the current period ends. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. The current Remember Pro subscription price starts at $6.49 USD/month. Prices are in USD dollars, may vary in countries other than the USA, and are subject to change without notice. No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period. If you don’t choose to purchase Remember Pro, you can simply continue using Remember for free.
Privacy: https://rmmbr.io/privacy
Terms: https://rmmbr.io/terms
What's New
Version 3.1
INTRODUCING THE GROUPS.
With its help you are now able to sort and store your words by languages or themes.
We have also fixed some critical bugs and have enhanced the productivity of the app.
As usual, thank you guys for constant feedback and suggestions! We update the app regularly so we can make it better for you.
If you like the update, rate us on the App Store.
Thanks for your support!
With its help you are now able to sort and store your words by languages or themes.
We have also fixed some critical bugs and have enhanced the productivity of the app.
As usual, thank you guys for constant feedback and suggestions! We update the app regularly so we can make it better for you.
If you like the update, rate us on the App Store.
Thanks for your support!
Customer Reviews
Not worth paying for
SaraHabla
I’ve been using this app for a while to learn Turkish. The interface is clunky (words can’t be organized alphabetically, you can’t check if you’ve already entered a word, the translations are often somewhat off, etc.), but for a free app I didn’t mind the drawbacks or the poor aesthetics. Now that they are charging not only for new features, but have taken away some of the old ones (including the Word Builder game, which was helpful), it’s definitely not worth it. Check out CleverDeck instead - the flashcards you build yourself are free (and if you want to pay, the decks are created by language teachers so you don’t end up with the clunky machine translations) and the app is attractive and user-friendly. You can also import decks from Quizlet if you don’t want to build them all yourself. Remember is not up to par with the other free language-learning apps available and definitely not worth paying for.
Love it!!
qm_qm
I’ve recently started to study Dutch and absolutely love the app and its approach! I practice every day and see an improvement. Looking forward for new features they launch!
Can’t start as it doesn’t support Chinese
willowcheng
Wish to have Chinese so I start with my native language. The UI is refreshing 😍
Information
- Seller
- Lev Rostunov
- Size
- 51.3 MB
- Category
- Education
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Russian
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 (с), Lev Rostunov
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
-
- Starter pack $6.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.