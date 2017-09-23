Description

Play anything with just your voice! No more disruptions while running, driving, biking, working out, etc. Play the perfect song, radio station, artist, album, playlist, podcasts or the latest news - without breaking the flow.



Melody requires Spotify Premium, downloaded music (local iTunes), TIDAL or a free iHeartRadio account. Apple Music is not supported yet.



MELODY FEATURES

● Just ask Melody to play by track, artist, album, genre, live radio station, mood, activity, news, etc.

● Give voice commands from hands-free enabled Bluetooth devices by double-tapping the play/pause button

● Stream music over AirPlay or Bluetooth-enabled speakers, headphones, cars, treadmills, etc.

● Control playback with voice commands, or with iPod or Bluetooth compatible controls (car steering wheel, speaker buttons, etc.)

● Teach Melody your favorite songs or daily routines ("Learn my morning routine")



EXAMPLE VOICE COMMANDS

"Play Starboy"

"Play some Coldplay"

"Play 95.5 radio station"

"Play jazz radio station"

"Shuffle my Party playlist"

"Play X&Y album"

"Play morning playlist"

"Learn my shower song"

"Play my shower song"

"Play some classic rock"

"Watch True Love by Coldplay"



LIMITATIONS

⁃ No offline play - data connection is required for voice recognition and streaming.

⁃ Currently optimized for English. Support for other languages is forthcoming.



