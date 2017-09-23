Melody - Voice Assistant
By Speak Music
Description
Play anything with just your voice! No more disruptions while running, driving, biking, working out, etc. Play the perfect song, radio station, artist, album, playlist, podcasts or the latest news - without breaking the flow.
FEATURED ON
● Mashable ● Digital Trends ● VentureBeat ● TheTechNews
Melody requires Spotify Premium, downloaded music (local iTunes), TIDAL or a free iHeartRadio account. Apple Music is not supported yet.
MELODY FEATURES
● Just ask Melody to play by track, artist, album, genre, live radio station, mood, activity, news, etc.
● Give voice commands from hands-free enabled Bluetooth devices by double-tapping the play/pause button
● Stream music over AirPlay or Bluetooth-enabled speakers, headphones, cars, treadmills, etc.
● Control playback with voice commands, or with iPod or Bluetooth compatible controls (car steering wheel, speaker buttons, etc.)
● Teach Melody your favorite songs or daily routines ("Learn my morning routine")
EXAMPLE VOICE COMMANDS
"Play Starboy"
"Play some Coldplay"
"Play 95.5 radio station"
"Play jazz radio station"
"Shuffle my Party playlist"
"Play X&Y album"
"Play morning playlist"
"Learn my shower song"
"Play my shower song"
"Play some classic rock"
"Watch True Love by Coldplay"
LIMITATIONS
⁃ No offline play - data connection is required for voice recognition and streaming.
⁃ Currently optimized for English. Support for other languages is forthcoming.
SUPPORT
Issues? We are here to help. Contact us at:
http://melodyapp.ai/contact
TERMS OF USE
By using this app, you agree to the following Terms of Use.
Using this app while performing activities that require focus, such as but not limited to driving, cooking, grilling, baking, biking and running, can distract you and/or others and may lead to negative consequences. You must comply with local laws and regulations on safe smartphone use and take caution while using this app.
To the extent authorized by law, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless Speak Music, Inc., its employees, officers, directors, affiliates, and agents from and against any and all claims, losses, expenses, damages, and costs, including attorneys fees, resulting directly or indirectly from or arising out of (a) your violation of these Terms and/or (b) your use of any of the Products and/or Services.
What's New in Version 1.16
Bug fixes.
Customer Reviews
First Impressions...
I got a new bluetooth music/speakerphone unit and it recommended this app.
I installed then wanted to try it on my local itunes library.
When I selected the option to do so, the app demands permission to:
Access my Apple Music account (?)
Inspect my music and video activity (?)
Access my media library (thats what I asked)
So why demand I share my listening habits and apple music profile for me to play tunes stored on my ipad? That seems like an unwarranted invasion of privacy.
I would rather buy an app than deal with that crap.
Also, the app installed itself into my system tray.. so when I tried to play my library music nothing would play because the tray said "melody". I had to open the Music app and fiddle around before I could play my music again like I normally do.
I can't use the app anyway because it requires a live wideband internet connection for voice recognition? My devices have more than enough computing power to do this without online services and the Speaker I bought shows a man hiking in the wilderness with a backpack on and he likely doesnt have internet there, either. That same package recommends this app.
Dope app
Loving this new feature that I got with a Bluetooth speaker I just bought. 🤘🏾
Can't use with Apple Music, bad with commands.
Usually doesn't understand my commands or gets them wrong. Doesn't support use with Apple Music, one of the most popular streaming services! Not a fan.
