Packr Travel Packing Checklist 4+
Packing list made easy
Jeremie Leroy
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Save time before going on a trip with Packr! Packr will help you pack your suitcase for each trip. The packing list is based on your destination (city, country or region), travel dates and activities.
◆ PACKING CHECKLIST ◆
Packr creates a packing checklist for your suitcase from 24 pre-defined activities.
Based on length of stay, weather and planned activities, your packing list will be ready in no time. This is the perfect tool for your summer vacations, long week-ends, road trips and even camping.
◆ LESS STRESS ◆
Every journey is different, each traveler has his own habits. Packr learns from each of your trips to organize the packing checklist, and adjusts the items based on your previous trips.
You will never forget to pack THAT thing again !
◆ BETTER PREPARED ◆
A quantity can be set for each item, some items' quantity will be automatically adjusted to the length of your stay.
You can also create your own packing lists.
◆ PRACTICAL FEATURES ◆
Premium users can synchronize trips on all devices such as iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.
You can also share the checklist with your travel companions or print it out.
Packr has already travelled several thousand times around planet Earth packing over a million items in each traveller's suitcase.
Packr has been used for trips to cities like Paris, London, Barcelona, New York City, Montreal, Berlin, Majorca... And countries like France, United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, USA, Italy, Canada, Germany and 1000+ more locations.
What's New
Version 1.5.3
◆ Ready for iOS 11 ◆
== New features & enhancements ==
New items for Winter Sports and Baby lists.
Changing list order now has an alphabetize button.
Premium users can rename default lists.
Tailor your list for Winter sports.
== Corrections ==
Changing list order now works as expected.
We also fixed the keyboard hiding the text field in packing list.
Packr no longer stops the music playing in the background or on an Apple TV.
Customer Reviews
Great app and works with Trip It!
webmerlin
I love this app, easy to use fairly easy to edit in the pro version. I would however agree with one of the other reviews. It would be nice for duplicate entries such as sunglasses, etc. to be checked off in multiple categories, this will enhance the flexibility and ease-of-use to the level. My workaround for the moment is to create a list of things I always take, essentials, which goes on every trip.
Another nice feature would be for lists for each family member contained in a single app. Just an idea.
I suggest the pro version, Customizable create your own lists etc.
Developer Response
Thank you very much for your detailed review webmerlin!
We will look into your suggestions, family lists are definitely on the to-do list for a future update.
Pretty good but..
New2app
Packing list is pretty good it does cover most of items you might need it could be better. For example if you need to bring your eye glasses that is not available but contacts are. Not everyone wears contacts. I gave it only 3 stars because of 2 things. I like to be able add activities for example cycling and add items underneath that activity. Which you can't do. Second you have duplicates items under different activities and general packing, for example swimsuits. It would be nice if you check it off in one area it also checks the item off under the activity too so you know it's packed. If those changes were made I give it 5 stars
100% best app ever
sparklekat2004
It’s so perfect! All you have to do is say where and when you’re going and your gender and it makes the most perfect and accurate checklist for you along with the weather for your place of travel at that time. It even gives you a reminder of when your plane is leaving and when you should leave if you’re driving. It’s so awesome. And if you don’t need something on the checklist or you think you need something else you can add and delete things. This app is perfect and I 100% recommend it!
