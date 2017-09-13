Description

Animate your world! With JibJab Camera, it’s fun and easy to bring custom animated avatars, phrases, GIFs and Starring You® Stickers to your photos & videos! Offering a vast library of hilarious content and simple-to-use personalization tools, JibJab Camera is ideal for creating funny “stories” for Snapchat and Instagram, but can be used to create content that is sharable anywhere.



In addition to the 1,500+ top quality, original stickers available for free in the app, JibJab Camera lets you take your fandom to the next level and transform yourself into an NFL-themed avatar or create a personalized end zone dance with exclusive NFL Thursday Night Football content. Express your fandom and cheer on your favorite team in a whole new way this season! The stickers and the teams available to fans will change dynamically throughout the season based on the upcoming match up.



Some of the formats available in the app include:



• Starring You® Stickers • Create classic JibJab style characters featuring the faces of family and friends, and insert those characters into your photos and videos.

• Cartoon Avatars • Create a cartoon version of your selfie and use that animated character to add some flare to your photos and videos.

• Phrases & More • Find just the right animated phrase, character or prop to help you say whatever it is you want to say and apply them to your photos and videos.



• GOT FEEDBACK? •



What are you loving? What could we do better?



Email us any time: help@jibjab.com

Facebook and Twitter: /jibjab