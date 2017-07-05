Lookabout
By Packup Inc.
Description
Join the world's 360° photo-sharing community!
Experience amazing 360° photos from around the world, follow your favorite photographers and friends, and share or create your own 360° photos. See things like never before, and capture what you’re experiencing in ways that pics and videos simply can’t convey.
What's New in Version 1.3.0
What's new:
- Featured accounts page!
- All new share to Instagram feature
- Upload support for all cameras
- A new menu at the top for navigating
- A new way to see accounts on Discover
- Bug fixes & stability improvements
Customer Reviews
Amazing!!
Such a cool concept, love the interface
Very fun
This is a new type of content that I really like having on my phone. Super cool.
Great idea!
Lookabout brings a fresh take on sharing your experience with others. It has a simple but easily learned interface and is quick to pick up! I also love the discover feed and how it connects users with places they've never seen.
