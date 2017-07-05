iTunes

Lookabout

By Packup Inc.

Description

Join the world's 360° photo-sharing community!

Experience amazing 360° photos from around the world, follow your favorite photographers and friends, and share or create your own 360° photos. See things like never before, and capture what you’re experiencing in ways that pics and videos simply can’t convey.

What's New in Version 1.3.0

What's new:
- Featured accounts page!
- All new share to Instagram feature
- Upload support for all cameras
- A new menu at the top for navigating
- A new way to see accounts on Discover
- Bug fixes & stability improvements

Customer Reviews

Amazing!!

Such a cool concept, love the interface

Very fun

This is a new type of content that I really like having on my phone. Super cool.

Great idea!

Lookabout brings a fresh take on sharing your experience with others. It has a simple but easily learned interface and is quick to pick up! I also love the discover feed and how it connects users with places they've never seen.

Lookabout
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.3.0
  • Size: 103 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Packup Inc.
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Horror/Fear Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.
All Versions:

