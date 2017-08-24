Figmator Video Slideshow Maker
By VU TIEP
Description
Make beautiful videos in minutes with Figmator – the fuss-free way to turn your favorite memories into professional slideshows. Simply choose your photos and videos, pick a template, and let us do the rest.
The result? A personalized slideshow that’s guaranteed to impress your friends and family.
Boasting an amazing choice of unique templates, exclusive music and impressive editing features, we believe Figmator is the most powerful slideshow maker around. Here’s why:
ADD PHOTOS AND VIDEOS WITH A TAP OF A BUTTON
Showcasing your cherished memories has never been easier. Simply pick your photos and video clips from your phone’s photo library, and let us work our magic.
UNLIMITED ACCESS TO PROFESSIONAL TEMPLATES
Most slideshow makers offer the same run-of-the-mill designs. Not us. Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary or a birthday, we have the perfect template for you. And with new designs added every month, there’s always something new to explore.
GIVE YOUR SLIDESHOW THAT PERSONAL TOUCH
Your photos and videos are unique, so your slideshow should be too. Figmator lets you add text and music to your video for that personalized touch – simply upload your own music or choose a track from our exclusive music library.
EXPORT LIKE A PRO WITH SUPER HIGH QUALITY RESOLUTION
Say goodbye to grainy photos and glitchy video. With Figmator you can export your video in super high quality, with up to 1080p resolution.
SHARE YOUR SLIDESHOW WITH THE WORLD
You’ve made a beautiful slideshow, now share it! Whether you want to surprise a friend with a birthday themed slideshow, or show off your favorite snaps on social media, Figmator makes sharing a breeze.
Figmator is free to use, but you can enjoy all of our powerful features with a Pro subscription.
We offer in-app purchases for Figmator PRO, which includes pro only features. The amount will be charged to your iTunes account and will vary by plan and country. You’ll see the total price before completing payment.
Figmator PRO subscriptions purchased in-app renew monthly. Plans are priced at $3.99 monthly (pricing may vary in countries other than the U.S.). To avoid renewal, you must turn off auto-renew at least 24 hours before your subscription ends. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings.
Privacy Policy - https://figmator.com/privacy
Term and Conditions - https://figmator.com/tos
Got any question or feedback? Reach out to us at contact@figmator.com
Thanks for using Figmator :)
What's New in Version 1.1
- UX of iPad has been redesigned.
- Now you can mute audio while editing or preview template.
- Added 3D Touch shortcut to create new video from home screen.
- Figmator now speak Chinese(Simplified), Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Japanese.
- Minor bugs fix and improvements.
