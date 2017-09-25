iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Food Stacks by Vitalii Mogylevets, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Food Stacks

By Vitalii Mogylevets

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Finally, have fun with food and tempt your friends appetite at the same time! :P

• Make food right in your messages! Burgers, Pizzas, Sushi, Drinks & more.
• Stick it on others faces like it's a food fight!
• Have fun. Be creative!
• 80 stickers mega pack of food & drinks 
• OM NOM NOM!

Each sticker was crafted with love and care.
Updated regularly with new stuff!

Tip: drag and hold image with one finger > resize it with another finger > release on top of a photo or text.

Includes: burger bun bottom, fried meat, melted cheese, bacon, onion rings, tomatoes, pickles, fried egg, ketchup, mustard, burger bun top, fried chicken, french fries, peanut butter, pigs in blanket, cranberry sauce, roasted potatoes, fried turkey slices, gravy, candied yams, brussel sprouts, meatballs, spaghetti, focaccia, pizza base, tomato sauce, pesto sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, anchovy, olives green, olives black, pepper green, pepper red, mushrooms, cherry tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, basil leaves, white plate, wooden board, bread, mayo, ham, salad, cheese, jam, coffee to go, bubble, Brandy, Whiskey, Coca Cola, Martini, Wine red, Wine white, Tequila, Vodka, Champagne, Beer, like chopstick, thumbs up chopstick, smile chopstick, cherry chopstick, pirate chopstick, black burger bun bottom, black, burger bun top, chicken nuggets, blackboard, ginger, wasabi, seaweed, eel sushi, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, sushi roll, california seasame roll, caviar roll, salmon roll.

Vitalii Mogylevets Web SiteFood Stacks Support

iMessage Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5

Customer Reviews

Cool!

Love it. All deliciousness is in the details! :D

Food Stacks
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
Only for iMessage
  • $0.99
  • Category: Stickers
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 10.2 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Vitalii Mogylevets
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Vitalii Mogylevets