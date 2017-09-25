Food Stacks
By Vitalii Mogylevets
Description
Finally, have fun with food and tempt your friends appetite at the same time! :P
• Make food right in your messages! Burgers, Pizzas, Sushi, Drinks & more.
• Stick it on others faces like it's a food fight!
• Have fun. Be creative!
• 80 stickers mega pack of food & drinks
• OM NOM NOM!
Each sticker was crafted with love and care.
Updated regularly with new stuff!
Tip: drag and hold image with one finger > resize it with another finger > release on top of a photo or text.
Includes: burger bun bottom, fried meat, melted cheese, bacon, onion rings, tomatoes, pickles, fried egg, ketchup, mustard, burger bun top, fried chicken, french fries, peanut butter, pigs in blanket, cranberry sauce, roasted potatoes, fried turkey slices, gravy, candied yams, brussel sprouts, meatballs, spaghetti, focaccia, pizza base, tomato sauce, pesto sauce, pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, anchovy, olives green, olives black, pepper green, pepper red, mushrooms, cherry tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, basil leaves, white plate, wooden board, bread, mayo, ham, salad, cheese, jam, coffee to go, bubble, Brandy, Whiskey, Coca Cola, Martini, Wine red, Wine white, Tequila, Vodka, Champagne, Beer, like chopstick, thumbs up chopstick, smile chopstick, cherry chopstick, pirate chopstick, black burger bun bottom, black, burger bun top, chicken nuggets, blackboard, ginger, wasabi, seaweed, eel sushi, salmon sushi, tuna sushi, sushi roll, california seasame roll, caviar roll, salmon roll.
Cool!
Love it. All deliciousness is in the details! :D
- $0.99
- Category: Stickers
- Released: Sep 25, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 10.2 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Vitalii Mogylevets
- © Vitalii Mogylevets
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.