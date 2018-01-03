Unlox 4+
Kane Cheshire
- #190 in Utilities
- $3.99
Description
Unlock your Mac with just your fingerprint, wrist and now your face – without even unlocking your iOS device. Formerly called MacID, Unlox is better than ever.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Requires a Mac with Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) running macOS High Sierra, and an iOS device with Bluetooth LE running iOS 11.2 or newer.
Please make sure your devices support Bluetooth LE before purchasing.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––
FEATURES
• Works with multiple Macs and Apple Watches at once.
• Unlock your Mac using Touch ID, your face, passcode, or Apple Watch..
• Interactive notifications – you don't even have to unlock your iOS device.
• Control your Mac's audio – works with iTunes & Spotify!
• Manually lock your Mac.
• Auto-lock when your iOS device moves away from your Mac.
• Proximity Wake & automatic unlocking when returning to your Mac.
• 3D Touch shortcuts.
• Notification Center widget – unlock your Mac from anywhere on your iOS device.
• See your MacBook's battery level in the widget.
• Share clipboard text to and from your Mac.
• Choose from beautiful colour schemes and change the app icon.
• Use to authorise tasks that require your macOS admin password. (Admin accounts only)
• Never connects to the Internet without your consent.
• Your macOS password is never broadcast and never leaves your Mac.
• Incredibly simple to use but packed full of features and options.
INTERACTIVE NOTIFICATIONS
You don't need to open the app to unlock your Mac. Intelligently notifications when one of your connected Macs is woken up, which you can action directly from your iOS lock screen using either your fingerprint, face or passcode.
AUTHORISE
Action notifications when tasks require your macOS admin password, like moving protected files to Trash or changing a setting in System Preferences. (Admin accounts only)
AUDIO CONTROLS
You can also play, pause and skip iTunes & Spotify on your Mac remotely. Audio controls work anywhere the physical keys would on your Mac.
3D TOUCH
Press hard on the app icon to quickly access settings or to lock and unlock your Macs.
URL SCHEMES:
Create URL schemes to lock and unlock your Mac from other apps.
CLIPBOARD SHARING
Clipboard sharing is built right in – share any piece of text quickly and reliably.
AUTO-LOCK
Enable auto-lock and your Mac will automatically lock when your iOS device moves away from it. You will even get notified when your Mac locks itself.
PROXIMITY WAKE
Enable Proximity Wake and your Mac will wake its display when your iOS device gets near, with the option to automatically unlock it.
WIDGET
Includes a handy Notification Center widget, which will show all your currently connected Macs and give you quick access to lock and unlock them from anywhere on your iOS device.
iPad HARDWARE KEYBOARD SUPPORT
Great support for hardware keyboards so you can zip about the UI really quickly and intuitively.
The iOS app needs to be paired with the free Unlox for macOS companion app, which you must download from unlox.it/get
Pairing Unlox for iOS with Unlox for macOS will enable Tap to Unlock, an exclusive way to unlock your Mac by tapping a custom tap pattern into your Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse. Exclusive to Unlox.
Unlox is not compatible with MacID.
What's New
Version 2.0.2
Please remember to update Unlox for macOS by clicking [Unlox menu] > [Updates] > [Check for update now...]
This is just a small update to add the ability to refresh your user account image. Tap the three dots on a connected Mac to find the option!
As ever, thank you to everyone who has supported Unlox. Your unwavering support is extremely motivational and I am truly thankful.
Kane.
Ratings and Reviews
Totally worth it (still)!
Linsiris
So, I finally decided to sit down and check what was going up with MacID. Updated the mac App and got the message about the changes...I also noticed I missed my "promo" window (or something) because I'm not getting a discount, but guess what? I don't care! I hit the purchase button and set everything up in like 2 mins it was a breeze to set up and it's so snappy!
This is one of those apps that you just want to keep supporting, such a great job, the tap to unlock has been my unlocking option since I got this app. And now with Apple watch even easier.
Congratulations to the dev for getting the app accepted, Nevermind the name change, your good work speaks volumes!! Sometimes we just have to embrace the changes. Keep it up you totally deserve it and thank you for this great app!
Very good
chacotanlines
It’s unfortunate he had to change the name from MacID thanks to Apple 🙄. It is still a must have for Mac users without the touch bar. It makes logging in so much faster with just a couple taps on the trackpad or having your phone near your computer. Saves so much time and allows you to make strong a password since you don’t have to type it in every time. Game changer for protecting your Mac. Thanks.
Developer Response
Thanks so much for the kind review!
Love automation
Fishinggiant
I had left a neg review based on the fact that I had some difficulty with the set up of the software. However I now have it running and it seems to work very very well. One of my issues was that my phone was pairing with my Mac as a hotspot and not over the standard Bluetooth connection. Make sure your personal hotspot is turned off on your phone or it will interfere with the functionality.
Information
- Seller
- Kane Cheshire
- Size
- 20.5 MB
- Category
- Utilities
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2017 Kane Cheshire
- Price
- $3.99
Supports
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.