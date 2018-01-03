Unlock your Mac with just your fingerprint, wrist and now your face – without even unlocking your iOS device. Formerly called MacID, Unlox is better than ever.

Requires a Mac with Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) running macOS High Sierra, and an iOS device with Bluetooth LE running iOS 11.2 or newer.

Please make sure your devices support Bluetooth LE before purchasing.

FEATURES

• Works with multiple Macs and Apple Watches at once.

• Unlock your Mac using Touch ID, your face, passcode, or Apple Watch..

• Interactive notifications – you don't even have to unlock your iOS device.

• Control your Mac's audio – works with iTunes & Spotify!

• Manually lock your Mac.

• Auto-lock when your iOS device moves away from your Mac.

• Proximity Wake & automatic unlocking when returning to your Mac.

• 3D Touch shortcuts.

• Notification Center widget – unlock your Mac from anywhere on your iOS device.

• See your MacBook's battery level in the widget.

• Share clipboard text to and from your Mac.

• Choose from beautiful colour schemes and change the app icon.

• Use to authorise tasks that require your macOS admin password. (Admin accounts only)

• Never connects to the Internet without your consent.

• Your macOS password is never broadcast and never leaves your Mac.

• Incredibly simple to use but packed full of features and options.



INTERACTIVE NOTIFICATIONS

You don't need to open the app to unlock your Mac. Intelligently notifications when one of your connected Macs is woken up, which you can action directly from your iOS lock screen using either your fingerprint, face or passcode.



AUTHORISE

Action notifications when tasks require your macOS admin password, like moving protected files to Trash or changing a setting in System Preferences. (Admin accounts only)



AUDIO CONTROLS

You can also play, pause and skip iTunes & Spotify on your Mac remotely. Audio controls work anywhere the physical keys would on your Mac.



3D TOUCH

Press hard on the app icon to quickly access settings or to lock and unlock your Macs.



URL SCHEMES:

Create URL schemes to lock and unlock your Mac from other apps.



CLIPBOARD SHARING

Clipboard sharing is built right in – share any piece of text quickly and reliably.



AUTO-LOCK

Enable auto-lock and your Mac will automatically lock when your iOS device moves away from it. You will even get notified when your Mac locks itself.



PROXIMITY WAKE

Enable Proximity Wake and your Mac will wake its display when your iOS device gets near, with the option to automatically unlock it.



WIDGET

Includes a handy Notification Center widget, which will show all your currently connected Macs and give you quick access to lock and unlock them from anywhere on your iOS device.



iPad HARDWARE KEYBOARD SUPPORT

Great support for hardware keyboards so you can zip about the UI really quickly and intuitively.



The iOS app needs to be paired with the free Unlox for macOS companion app, which you must download from unlox.it/get



Pairing Unlox for iOS with Unlox for macOS will enable Tap to Unlock, an exclusive way to unlock your Mac by tapping a custom tap pattern into your Magic Trackpad or Magic Mouse. Exclusive to Unlox.



Unlox is not compatible with MacID.