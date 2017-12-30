Single Origin includes a variety of popular brew methods, including: - Aeropress - Chemex - French Press - Iced Pour Over - Kalita Wave - V60 With step by step instructions, you'll be guided to making perfect coffee every time. Within the recipe, once you enter the grams of coffee you'd like to brew, the instructions update to show you the appropriate amount of water to achieve an exact coffee to water ratio. In addition, timers are included in every brew method's instructions to help you get the perfect bloom and pour. After each brew, you can rate your brew and write notes about it. These brews are saved in a logbook for future review so you can remember what you did well. When brewing with Single Origin, you'll also earn achievements as you brew. Get brewing and collect them all!

What's New in Version 1.2.0

Happy coffee-days, we have some updates!



New:

- Pour tracking: as the pour timer runs out, Single Origin now shows how many grams of water you should pour up to. This helps you pour more evenly during the brewing process, which will result in a tastier brew.

- Calculated pour times: now the pour timers are calculated from how much coffee you're brewing. When the timer runs out, stop the brewing process to prevent your coffee from turning bitter.

- Timer sounds: when your bloom or pour timer runs out, you'll hear a "ding". Make sure you have your sound on.

- Timer sounds: when your bloom or pour timer runs out, you'll hear a "ding". Make sure you have your sound on.



Fixed:

- In a remote region or on a slow connection? All the images and videos are now included when you download the app, so no more waiting on the loading screen.

- There was an experience where you could not write notes after your brew was finished. That was not a notable experience. Now you can write notes again.



We hope you like these changes a latte!