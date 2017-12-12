Description

What is G.O.A.T?

G.O.A.T. is a daily sports game. Every day, we’ll ask you a set of questions about sports matches for that day. Answer all of them correctly and win prize money!



How much does it cost?

Nothing! G.O.A.T. is free to play, and is free to download from the App Store



Is it real money? How do I get paid?

Absolutely - it’s real money! Once you have more than $25 in prize money, you can request your prize money be sent to your PayPal account.



How do you play?

Super easy. You will be notified when games are open and will have an hour to submit your answers. The answers must be submitted before the deadline to count. Once the actual game results are in, everyone's answers will be scored and players who got all the questions right will split the prize money evenly.



More questions? Drop us a line at support@pre.co - we love hearing from you!