Just add each player's name and LoveGame will take care of the rest! Follow the instructions, no matter how crazy they get!
LoveGame will help you discover your partner, it is the best best sex game for couples.
With more than 1000 dares, you will have a great time with your partner!

◆ 4 GAME MODES ◆
• SOFT - Get to know your partner, soft truths and dares.
• SEXY - Spice up the game. Are you ready to get to know each other a bit more ?
• HOT - Time to get naughty. Be prepared to reveal the best part of yourselves.
• EXTREME - Go beyond your limits, you will have a memorable time together.

Random mode will select dares from each game mode.

This new love game will spice up your night.
Wether you are with a one night stand, your new date or your partner, this game is the perfect entertainment for couples and more.

Version 1.1.2

Add your own dares to improve the game.
New dares.
Nasty bugs fixed, including random crash at the end of the game.

Seller
Dirty Media
Size
18.6 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, French, German, Italian
Age Rating
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
Infrequent/Mild Alcohol, Tobacco, or Drug Use or References
Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
Copyright
© 2017-2018 Dirty Media
Price
Free
In-App Purchases
  1. Premium Pack $5.99
  2. Sexy $1.99
  3. Extreme $4.99

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

