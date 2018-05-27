Take Postmark’s powerful email monitoring and troubleshooting tools with you everywhere:



- Search messages.

- View message details, including full HTML and plain text previews.

- Monitor email volume and bounce stats.

- Investigate bounced emails.

- Reactivate disabled email addresses.

- Retry failed inbound messages.

- Manage multiple Postmark accounts.

- Secure your data using Touch ID or Face ID.



This app is currently only available to Postmark users with account owner or admin permissions.



About Postmark

Postmark is the transactional email provider trusted by thousands of companies to deliver their most important emails. We’re profitable, privately owned, and in this for the long haul.