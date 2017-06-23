Nokia Health Mate
TOTAL HEALTH TRACKING
Creating a healthy lifestyle starts with knowing where you stand.
Health Mate lets you view a complete history of your health data, including activity, sleep, weight, and more, so you can see trends, track progress, and improve over time.
Whether you’re looking to lose weight, get more active, monitor blood pressure, or even sleep better, Health Mate is there to coach you every step of the way.
Our complete ecosystem of products can transform how you take care of yourself and your family. By seeing actionable health insights all in one app, plus coaching programs to help motivate you, Health Mate can empower anyone to take control of their wellness.
GET MORE ACTIVE
Activity tracking: Know where you stand and get inspired to move more. (data from your Apple Watch, your iPhone or our Nokia trackers)
Leaderboard motivation: Link friends and family and experience the definition of “healthy competition”
Badges: Get rewarded for your progress
FOLLOW HEART HEALTH
-Heart rate: Monitor to improve strength or keep on top of known issues
-Blood pressure: Get a picture of your overall cardiovascular health
-Pulse wave velocity: Know more about the health of your arteries
Heart data comes via our Blood Pressure Monitors, heart rate and activity watch (Steel HR), and our Body Cardio scale
SLEEP BETTER
Sleep cycles: Know your light & deep sleep cycles, as well as sleep interruptions to feel rested and improve your long-term
health.
Smart Wake-Up™: Wake up at the optimal point in your sleep cycle
Monitor your sleep via our range of activity & sleep tracking devices
MASTER WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Weight, BMI, and Full Body Composition, plus weight trends for insight.
Set goals and track progress
Get motivation with in-app rewards
Can log manually, or have information auto-sync via our connected scales range
GO FURTHER WITH COACHING & WELLNESS PROGRAMS
Follow a variety of programs designed to help you achieve your health goals:
- Sleep smarter
See how getting more consistent sleep can improve health and support weight loss efforts.
- Better body
Learn all about body composition and discover new ways to lose fat — forever in this 6-week program.
- Pregnancy tracker
Get personalized obstetrician-reviewed advice, tips, and weight tracking throughout pregnancy.
- Healthier heart
This in-app purchase of Hy-Result software helps you follow a medical protocol and delivers an in-depth report of your blood pressure that can be easily shared with your doctor.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Health Mate links with 100+ top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Nike, RunKeeper & MyFitnessPal.
GPS is only used to help us tracking steps on iPhone < 5s.
Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
What's New in Version 3.0.2
Thanks to your precious feedback, some bug have been fixed:
Steel HR synchronization issues
Weight & body composition measurements in imperial system (lb st)
Apple Health integration
Coming Soon:
Track your food with myfitnesspal
Track temperature and CO2 right from your Health Mate app
Bug fixes related to your Aura device
And many more.
Welcome to Nokia Health Mate
Withings is now Nokia. Discover how your trusted health companion app has improved.
Simplified navigation
Everything you need is a tap away.
Personal coaching
Achieve your health goals with expanded wellness programs.
Family matters
Enjoy easy access to health profiles of the people you care about.
Mission control
Manage all your settings in one place.
Go Green
The new color scheme is your guide to better health.
Still Broken in 3.0.2 Update! Seriously Nokia,Roll Back To Withings & Reinstate Core Functionality!
Seriously ! How can the core functionality of this app still be broken in the latest 3.0.2 updated even with all the feedback people have given through reviews and through twitter ? This update states weight & body composition is corrected, its not ! Body fat still shows different numbers between summary and detail screen, which is ridiculous ! Healthkit sync is still broken and doesnt bring across the correct numbers anymore ! Aura still not fixed and slated for another update. How hard is it for Nokia to admit they ruined this app with the new Nokia branded update and roll abck to the last Withings version and just change the name ! New layout and features can come later, as can branding, they shouldnt be introduced (as they were here) at the sake of core funcitonality being destroyed. At this point it looks like Nokia is pumping out new updates/revisions to the app just to reset the review/ratings numbers without actually fixing the underlying problems. If you havent updated, don't. Stick with the Withings version of this app until Nokia addresses ALL issues and reinstates core functionality for the app and associated products.
Update fixes major issues
The new app is fixed with an update and data is now being synced with HK and watch. I think Nokia is working hard to modernize the app and there is a lot to like and more coming. In my opinion this is still the best app for someone dealing with health issues and needs to track progress. Great integrations with other apps and great quality of data. I highly recommend this app even knowing we are in the middle of some update problems. Nokia has issues resolved within 48 hours and that is pretty good. You can't beat the quality of Withings/Nokia hardware. My only wish is for blood pressure levels to be 5 different colors instead of 3. Can't wait to see what's next!
Was Withings
This replaces the former Withings app. It just happened this morning so maybe there are more updates coming, but I've lost some capability. I used to swap between a PulseOx and a Steel HR, and my PulseOx doesn't send steps now. The connections to the Under Armour apps MyFitnessPal and MapMyWalk seem to be gone. If it displays the Thermo temperature in this app, I can't find it. The luminance from the Aura doesn't appear correct, although the ability to correlate sleep event times is improved. Hopefully there are updates on the way to replace some of the lost functionality.
Update: The next morning, the app did update my steps count from the PulseOx. +1 star.
Update 2: Integration repairs rolling out, and more have been scheduled for the near future. I'm very happy about this! +1 more star!
- Free
- Category: Health & Fitness
- Updated: Jun 23, 2017
- Version: 3.0.2
- Size: 122 MB
- Apple Watch: Yes
- Languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Seller: Nokia Apps Distribution LLC
- © 2017 Nokia Apps Distribution LLC
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
