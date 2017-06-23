Description

TOTAL HEALTH TRACKING

Creating a healthy lifestyle starts with knowing where you stand.

Health Mate lets you view a complete history of your health data, including activity, sleep, weight, and more, so you can see trends, track progress, and improve over time.

Whether you’re looking to lose weight, get more active, monitor blood pressure, or even sleep better, Health Mate is there to coach you every step of the way.



Our complete ecosystem of products can transform how you take care of yourself and your family. By seeing actionable health insights all in one app, plus coaching programs to help motivate you, Health Mate can empower anyone to take control of their wellness.



GET MORE ACTIVE

Activity tracking: Know where you stand and get inspired to move more. (data from your Apple Watch, your iPhone or our Nokia trackers)

Leaderboard motivation: Link friends and family and experience the definition of “healthy competition”

Badges: Get rewarded for your progress





FOLLOW HEART HEALTH

-Heart rate: Monitor to improve strength or keep on top of known issues

-Blood pressure: Get a picture of your overall cardiovascular health

-Pulse wave velocity: Know more about the health of your arteries

Heart data comes via our Blood Pressure Monitors, heart rate and activity watch (Steel HR), and our Body Cardio scale





SLEEP BETTER

Sleep cycles: Know your light & deep sleep cycles, as well as sleep interruptions to feel rested and improve your long-term

health.

Smart Wake-Up™: Wake up at the optimal point in your sleep cycle

Monitor your sleep via our range of activity & sleep tracking devices



MASTER WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Weight, BMI, and Full Body Composition, plus weight trends for insight.

Set goals and track progress

Get motivation with in-app rewards

Can log manually, or have information auto-sync via our connected scales range



GO FURTHER WITH COACHING & WELLNESS PROGRAMS

Follow a variety of programs designed to help you achieve your health goals:

- Sleep smarter

See how getting more consistent sleep can improve health and support weight loss efforts.

- Better body

Learn all about body composition and discover new ways to lose fat — forever in this 6-week program.

- Pregnancy tracker

Get personalized obstetrician-reviewed advice, tips, and weight tracking throughout pregnancy.

- Healthier heart

This in-app purchase of Hy-Result software helps you follow a medical protocol and delivers an in-depth report of your blood pressure that can be easily shared with your doctor.





PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS

Health Mate links with 100+ top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Nike, RunKeeper & MyFitnessPal.





GPS is only used to help us tracking steps on iPhone < 5s.

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.