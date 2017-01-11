Description

Wikipedia, better than ever—on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Discover the world and enjoy beautiful typography with this sleek app.

***App Store Best of 2016***

***Gold Winner of the German Design Award 2017***



“If you love learning new things on Wikipedia but want a gorgeous interface to interact with the valuable information, then you should check out [this app].”

— Christine Chan, AppAdvice



“Best typography on the small screen yet […] Get this app, a brilliant Wikipedia reader.”

— Erik Spiekermann, Typographer



“[This app] is an exceptionally crafted app for experiencing Wikipedia on your iOS devices. […] the wonderful visualization sweeps you off your feet.”

— Preshit Deorukhkar, Beautiful Pixels





# Here’s why you’ll like this app:



NEARBY PLACES: Discover interesting Wikipedia articles about the area around your location. Or explore any other spot in the world. It’s fun with our signature map visualization.



MOST READ ARTICLES: See what other people read and find out what’s going on in the world. The brand-new “Most Read” section makes discovering hot topics a breeze.



SEARCH RESULTS: Powered by both Wikipedia’s full-text and prefix search, you’ll find what you’re looking for. Matches are displayed as rich article previews, tweaked for both legibility and high information density.



READING INTERFACE: We’re passionate about great typography! So it’s only natural that the layout is designed to make reading Wikipedia articles pleasant and efficient.



BOOKMARKS & HISTORY: Add bookmarks to the list of your favorite articles—with one tap. Your searches and articles will be conveniently listed in the History tab—automatically.





# More Features



SMART LAYOUT: A combination of advanced layout optimizations analyze and reformat every article for ideal readability and great looks.



NATIVE iOS EXPERIENCE: For some Wikipedia Apps, iOS is just another platform but for us, it’s the beloved one and only platform! You’ll feel right at home.



BEAUTIFUL TYPE: Carefully crafted typography and high-quality typefaces in twelve different styles create a world-class Wikipedia reading experience.



MULTILINGUAL: Switch effortlessly between languages—if you read more than one. Or check out an article’s title in all available languages. We promise, it’s fun!



DARK MODE: Switch to the dark theme for relaxed reading at night. Easy to toggle with the pinch-to-zoom gesture—right in the article view.





# Even More Features



– Efficient images load high-resolution versions right before you view them, saving time and bandwidth

– Large tables are shrunk proportionally to fit on screen

– Table of contents panel for quick navigation

– Wikipedia editing in Safari — just tap the share icon

– Search for text within the article you’re reading

– Show and hide footnotes for references without scrolling

– Slide Over and Split View support on iPad

– Open articles from Safari’s share menu

– Search from any other app via the text-selection context menu

– Dynamic Type respects your device’s font size settings

– VLC integration to play Wikipedia’s esoteric media file formats

– Natural image zoom with swipe-to-dismiss

– Syntax highlighting for source code examples in articles

– Sophisticated sharing that you’ll actually want to use

– Support for portrait and landscape orientations

– Supports VoiceOver

– Supports 3D Touch for previewing articles





# Wikipedia On Your Apple Watch



NEARBY PLACES: Quickly find articles about points of interest around you



VOICE SEARCH: Easily find anything on Wikipedia using your voice



HANDOFF: Swipe up on the lock screen to continue reading on your iPhone



BOOKMARKING: To read later, just force-touch and transmit a bookmark to your iPhone



UNCOMPLICATION: Launch the app right from your favorite clock face



Whether you’re exploring the city with an Apple Watch or being productive on an iPad Pro—it looks and feels great. At any size.



You knew you loved Wikipedia.

You didn’t know it could feel this good on iOS.