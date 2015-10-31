(Version 2.1.2: Bug fixes. Oops. Won't give any details, it's top secret –and very boring to read.)



Version 2.1: So many updates to share with you!



Major changes:

- We have added accounts. If like us, you do not like creating accounts, let us assure you: the inconvenience of taking 10 seconds to sign up will be replaced by the joy of being able to study from any device and having your progress saved online! Just so you know, we are resetting everyone’s learning progress -which should be ok since there was only a 100 words available.

- We are introducing Lokas Pro: for a fixed one-time fee, you will unlock all current and future Pro features FOREVER! Oh, and of course, you can still use the app for free! Thank you for being our early users.

- And the first Lokas Pro feature is there: the revision tool! The secret to long-term learning is to revise words at specific times after learning it. Each word will be available to revise after 1, 10, 30 and finally 60 days! You will LOVE this feature.

- The app now runs on iPad! It is not *very* beautiful, but at least you can use your account on any device.



Other changes:

- If you are listening to music, Lokas won’t pause it anymore when entering a list!

- We've adjusted the difficulty: more time will pass before you are being asked the same word again.

- You can now edit your username. It was about time!

- We’ve added a short tutorial.

