Want to learn hundreds of Spanish words & verbs in a few weeks, and remember them forever?
You’ve come to the right place! Lokas teaches you the most frequent words, and then automatically makes you review each of them at specific time intervals. This scientific method is called spaced-repetition.
In addition to vocabulary, you’ll be able to learn how to conjugate the most frequent verbs in differences tenses: present, past, future, …
Within a few days of training, you will be able to start understanding written texts. Did you know that knowing 2,000 Spanish words is enough to understand 80% of all texts?
Let’s sum up:
- Hand-made lists of words, ordered by frequency. Statistics come from the Real Academy of Spain.
- Automatic revision of each word after 1, 10, 30 and 60 days, a method called spaced-repetition.
- Verbs conjugation. For example: I went, you eat, he thought, they will eat, …
Your feedback is what will make Lokas successful: feel free to get in touch via the app or Twitter (@lokasapp) to request features! I read and answer all your messages.
Finally, if you love the app and want to support my work, please take a second to rate it with 5 stars. It really helps getting discovered by more people!
Time for you to start learning Spanish!
Kevin
Version 3.1.3
Version 3.1.3
Thank you all for the feedback received, you gave me tons of ideas to improve the app. This updates fixes a bug when trying to log in with Facebook (the app would crash).
Sorry about that and thank you!
Kevin
Heck yes!
shenandoahgrace
Awesome way to practice vocab, I love it!
