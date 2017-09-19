AR MeasureKit 4+
Leveraging Apple’s new AR technology, MeasureKit makes it really easy to measure different things in the world using your iPhone’s or iPad’s camera.
MeasureKit contains 7 measuring AR tools:
1) Ruler — measure straight lines on any surface, such as a desk or wall.
2) Magnetometer — measure magnetic field force around your device.
3) Trajectory — measure by “drawing” (moving your device) in the real world.
4) Face Mesh — check different attributes and export a 3D model of your face (available on iPhone X).
5) Marker Pin — measure distance from device camera to fixed points in space.
6) Angles — measure corners.
7) Person Height — measure how tall someone is.
8) Cube — visualize how big something is.
9) Level — check if something is horizontal or vertical
Chaining Mode in Ruler Tool allows you to quickly link multiple rulers together in one measuring session and measure floor area enclosed by a chain — useful for measuring an area of a room.
MeasureKit features an advanced internal algorithm for world understanding using ARKit. This allows the app to offer really smooth and accurate measuring experience including on walls and other vertical planes. While most of similar AR ruler apps are limited to measuring accurately only on a desk & floor, with MeasureKit you can easily measure a painting on your wall, for example.
You get Ruler tool completely for free and all MeasureKit Pro tools with one time in-app purchase.
What's New
Version 1.4
Hey there! In this update, we've added a new measuring tool — Magnetometer! It allows you to measure magnetic field force and visualize it in AR. Check it out for free right now: Magnetometer will be free for a limited time until next month.
Customer Reviews
Bait and switch app!!!
dpavey
I really loved this app when I first downloaded it immediately after buying my iPhone X. Sadly that love was quickly betrayed when I realized that all the features that were free when I initially downloaded the app were removed and now I had to pay $4.99 to get them back. I have no problem with a developer putting out a free version and a "Pro" version that charges more for certain features. Additionally there is nothing wrong with developers who offer a free trial period and then charge for features after the trial. It gives you some time to see if they are worth it to you. But, a developer who launches an app with all the features for free without any mention of a trial period and sneaking removes them after an update without any mention of the removed features in the release notes and then wants you to pay to get them back is untrustworthy in my book. It's going to take a lot for him to earn back the trust of his initial customers. Listening to the many customer complaints of the removal of the free features and providing one per week free for a limited time doesn't come anywhere close to what we originally had which was all the features free all of the time. If you want me to use the app again you need to reinstate the free features to all the users that downloaded you app before you made the bait and switch. Half hearted effort dude.
Utterly useless
jspec1594
This app won’t detect surfaces even in bright, evenly lit situations. I’ve been trying to use the ruler since I got the app and as soon as I pin it down, it automatically moves before I even ha e the chance to measure something. And I’m not talking small movements either. The app thinks I’m moving my phone when it’s completely static and measures huge distances. I’ll keep this installed, but just to see if it improves. For now, it’s something to laugh at. Your move developers.
Lost features with latest version
ScottK83
Don’t upgrade! You’ll lose features if you do. Sure, the upgrade was only 99 cents (seems to be increased even more now), but I’d worry about them releasing yet another upgrade and then charging more for that to re-enable prior features...the precedent has definitely been set. They should have just charged a flat 99 cents off the bat.
