I really loved this app when I first downloaded it immediately after buying my iPhone X. Sadly that love was quickly betrayed when I realized that all the features that were free when I initially downloaded the app were removed and now I had to pay $4.99 to get them back. I have no problem with a developer putting out a free version and a "Pro" version that charges more for certain features. Additionally there is nothing wrong with developers who offer a free trial period and then charge for features after the trial. It gives you some time to see if they are worth it to you. But, a developer who launches an app with all the features for free without any mention of a trial period and sneaking removes them after an update without any mention of the removed features in the release notes and then wants you to pay to get them back is untrustworthy in my book. It's going to take a lot for him to earn back the trust of his initial customers. Listening to the many customer complaints of the removal of the free features and providing one per week free for a limited time doesn't come anywhere close to what we originally had which was all the features free all of the time. If you want me to use the app again you need to reinstate the free features to all the users that downloaded you app before you made the bait and switch. Half hearted effort dude.