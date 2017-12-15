Google Arts & Culture
Keep exploring with Google Arts & Culture. Meet the people, visit the places and learn about the events that shaped our world. Discover collections curated by experts from the most famous museums. Be moved by stories depicted in thousands of photos, videos, manuscripts and artworks on every type of screen and in virtual reality. Find your favorite artworks, create your own collections and share them with friends.
Google Arts & Culture has collaborated with over 1,200 international museums, galleries and institutions from 70 countries to make their exhibits available for everyone online.
Features:
- Zoom Views - Experience every detail of the world’s greatest treasures
- Virtual Reality - Grab your Google Cardboard viewer and immerse yourself in arts and culture
- Browse by time and color - Explore artworks by filtering them by color or time period
- Virtual tours - Step inside the most famous museums in the world and visit iconic landmarks
- Personal collection - Save your favorite artworks and share your collections with friends
- Nearby - Find museums and cultural events around you
- Exhibits - Take guided tours curated by experts
- Daily digest - Learn something new every time you open the app
- Art Recognizer - Learn more about artworks by pointing your device camera at them, even when offline (at select museums)
- Notifications - subscribe to receive updates on the top arts & culture stories
Permissions Notice
- Location: Needed to recommend cultural sites and events based on your current location
- Camera: Needed to recognize artworks and provide related information about them
- Contacts (Get Accounts): Needed to allow sign in with a Google account, in order to store users favorites and preferences
- Storage: Needed to allow artworks to be recognized and related information to be access while offline
What's New in Version 6.0.17
• Take a selfie and discover if your portrait is in a museum. (Select locations only)
• Bug fixes and minor improvements.
Customer Reviews
Selfie option, is this Google’s way of being racist?
So, apparently, this app has gone viral all over news media, and in a way, advertising it’s selfie-portrait option. Fascinated by this, I wanted to see which portrait I resemble most only to find out I can’t even access it because I live in Asia. All I could think of as for the reason was that maybe it’s because the portraits do not include other races. Perhaps in the future, Google will update its portraits section to include other races, and match selfies to racial portraits accordingly with their face features, skin color, etc. Kind of bitter and disappointed with this app, but I still like the other features/stories the app has to offer, so, there’s another star to that.
I’m giving it the BotD bc they’re still working on it, but there are still flaws with it.
The stories are interesting, but navigating the app is rather difficult. Also, I noticed a lot of African American art, but it was hard to find African art. It’s there, it’s just not in one of the main collections. Also, I wish there was more to the fashion collection.
In regards to everyone’s displeasure with the face recognition portion of the app, I do agree that the “select locations” seem to have been chosen arbitrarily, but I feel that people would be a lot less upset if we were told which locations that part of the app actually functions.
Take a Selfie - NOT
I just downloaded this app because I just learned about it in a news story on “Top 30”. The idea of viewing art from all over the world really appealed to me, but the “Take a Selfie . . . “ feature really intrigued me, so I downloaded the app; BUT I could not find this feature on any of the menu pages. I finally saw a statement on the product description that this feature was available only in certain areas. Huge disappointment! Why does your location affect the availability of this feature?
Once I have time to explore the app’s ability to view art from around the world, I may give an updated rating.
