Bandr is the newest way to find musicians in your local area.

Want somebody to jam with? Fed up with posting in classifieds, hoping to find that last member of your band? That’s where Bandr comes in.

Bandr is passionate about music and musicians. We’re one of a kind, allowing you to connect with other musicians in a new and more updated way.

Use Bandr to find local Musicians to meet up and jam with. Whether you're looking for a friend, a teacher or that last guitarist needed to complete your lineup, you can find them all right here with Bandr.

Version 1.0.2

Thanks for using Bandr to find fellow musicians! To make the app better for you, we bring updates to the App Store regularly. As other new features become available we will highlight them for you in the app.

Bandr Limited
5.9 MB
Lifestyle
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
English
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Frequent/Intense Mature/Suggestive Themes
© Bandr Limited
Free

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

