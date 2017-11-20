Bitcoin Bar
By Pear Pi
Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.
Description
This menu bar application will keep you up to date on bitcoin prices in 22 different currencies.
Choose from several different update intervals and add your wallet holdings to keep track of your personal value in any supported currency.
Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Simple, but just what I wanted
I went through 40+ Bitcoin apps here, wanting just a dead simple taskbar widget that showed two things: the current live Bitcoin price, and the actual present value in my portfolio. That’s all.
This app does that, simply. No frills here, it just works.
- $0.99
- Category: Finance
- Released: Nov 20, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 5.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Pear Pi PTY LTD
- © 2017 Beau Nouvelle
Compatibility: OS X 10.10 or later, 64-bit processor