Bitcoin Bar

By Pear Pi

Description

This menu bar application will keep you up to date on bitcoin prices in 22 different currencies.

Choose from several different update intervals and add your wallet holdings to keep track of your personal value in any supported currency.

Customer Reviews

Simple, but just what I wanted

I went through 40+ Bitcoin apps here, wanting just a dead simple taskbar widget that showed two things: the current live Bitcoin price, and the actual present value in my portfolio. That’s all.

This app does that, simply. No frills here, it just works.

Bitcoin Bar
  • $0.99
  • Category: Finance
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 5.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Beau Nouvelle
Rated 4+

Compatibility: OS X 10.10 or later, 64-bit processor

