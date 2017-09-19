Bitsmash
By Slinger Studios Inc.
Description
Bitsmash is the most fun way to collaboratively make stories with your friends from anywhere around the world.
Post a video “bit” on Bitsmash. Let your friends react with their bits and then smash them all together into a fun story.
The Story of Bitsmash:
We’re a passionate team of storytellers just like you. After using most of the major mobile video apps we realized that creating stories alone is boring and makes everyone feel left out. With the launch of Bitsmash, for the first time, friends can easily make stories together from anywhere in the world.
What's New in Version 1.4
What's new, you say? A sprinkle of UI fixes, bug fixes, tweaks, and improvements. We also heard some of our Bitsmashers weren't receiving notifications so we went and fixed that too. Lastly, new Bitsmashers will also be pleased to enjoy a re-designed tutorial.
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 1.4
- Size: 38.5 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Slinger Studios Inc
- © 2017 Slinger Studios Inc
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.