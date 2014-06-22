Excellent Wallet - Super Simple and Secure!

This is simplest, informative, and secure Crypto Wallet I have seen.



I will give it a higher rating once there is support for other currencies... Such as ETH, Dash, IOTA, KMD, Walton Chain, VeChain, ICX, QTUM, EOS, NAV, Nano, etc.



I really expected this mobile Wallet to be much more diverse in Wallet Currency... I would have thought that the Top 25 would be useable in this Wallet App. Seems to only have BTC & BCH at the time of writing this.



This is something that will make or break an app in this market... I have hope for the BRD team and think it has great potential. There needs to be a BIG push to support many other Coins for it to really be adopted by many in this competitive market niche.



Looking forward for more innovative additions as time goes on!



Thanks!



Update: I actually have some BRD and really would like to see a greater selection for the coins. My rating will change once there’s much more variety to the application in terms of support for other currencies... It’s great that ETH is being added, but look at the other wallets out in the market... Look to add Nano, IOTA, and others that many don’t support or yet to support...



That’s what WILL pull more attention to the Application completely. To simplify some of the more complicated wallets out there right now...



I want this to be successful as much as the others that have a stake in BRD too!