BRD - bitcoin wallet
Simple and secure.
breadwallet LLC
-
-
- Free
Screenshots
Description
BRD is the easy and secure bitcoin wallet, the best way to get started with bitcoin. Our simple, streamlined design is easy for beginners, yet powerful enough for experienced users.
Easy: Get started in seconds! No registration or signups required. Have a question? BRD's robust help center is always a single tap away.
Secure: Everything needed to access your bitcoin is stored securely on your own device. We use industry-leading hardware encryption to ensure your funds are safe, even if you lose your phone.
Private: BRD connects directly to the bitcoin network and doesn't rely on our servers. This means we can't see your financial information, and you are in control of your money 24 hours a day.
Whether you're first getting started with bitcoin or already know what you're doing, BRD is the smart choice for storing your bitcoin.
What's New
Version 3.0
ERC20 tokens are now supported! You can send, receive, and buy tokens in the app.
Ratings and Reviews
Excellent Wallet - Super Simple and Secure!
Eviction
This is simplest, informative, and secure Crypto Wallet I have seen.
I will give it a higher rating once there is support for other currencies... Such as ETH, Dash, IOTA, KMD, Walton Chain, VeChain, ICX, QTUM, EOS, NAV, Nano, etc.
I really expected this mobile Wallet to be much more diverse in Wallet Currency... I would have thought that the Top 25 would be useable in this Wallet App. Seems to only have BTC & BCH at the time of writing this.
This is something that will make or break an app in this market... I have hope for the BRD team and think it has great potential. There needs to be a BIG push to support many other Coins for it to really be adopted by many in this competitive market niche.
Looking forward for more innovative additions as time goes on!
Thanks!
Update: I actually have some BRD and really would like to see a greater selection for the coins. My rating will change once there’s much more variety to the application in terms of support for other currencies... It’s great that ETH is being added, but look at the other wallets out in the market... Look to add Nano, IOTA, and others that many don’t support or yet to support...
That’s what WILL pull more attention to the Application completely. To simplify some of the more complicated wallets out there right now...
I want this to be successful as much as the others that have a stake in BRD too!
Developer Response
Thank you for taking the time to leave feedback!
We are working on ETH support now, and we continue to monitor and research which coins should be added after that.
If this is your only concern, please consider updating your review. Thank you!
Great App!
Turtledav
This wallet is smooth, and has a nice simple interface. All my transactions have went thru fine without a hitch so far. I did have a problem with app crashing upon startup after updating to the 2.0.1 version, but after contacting support I was instructed to delete the app and reinstall again; afterwards, everything worked like a charm again. I find the developers really care, and want to make this app the best. I would choose this app over Abra’s any day of the week, because they have been around longer.🙃🙂
Update: Mar. 12, 2018
The app and their support is still amazing; works like a charm. Best discrete online wallet hands down👏🏻👍🏻🤜🏻🤛🏻😀🙂
Developer Response
Thank you for the feedback!
Warning
xyzjg
Well what would you know. I opened an account entered all info requested and voila, my phone number, which It was correct when I entered it, next to my phone number says it’s from Russia. Well that went bad for me and who knows for whom it went good. Tried to fix it about 8 times and Russia still appears. Got support 3 times to help with the problem, with didn’t work and after that they not even responding to my email. Not even to my request to close the account. Bread it support to connect to the Glidera network for transactions and guest what, bread does not show connected to Glidera. Now, who the .... it’s been handling my personal and bank info.
Well, I guess I leave that to CNN and MSNBC wish took interest in the matter. I suggest you give them call also.
Developer Response
We're sorry you've had an issue! We have responded to you when emails were received. If there are further questions, we will continue assisting you via support@breadapp.com. Thank you!
Information
- Seller
- breadwallet LLC
- Size
- 41.5 MB
- Category
- Finance
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Breadwinner AG
Price
Free
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.