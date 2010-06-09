iPhone Screenshots

Description

CARRUSEL DEPORTIVO

Welcome to the all new Carrusel Deportivo app!

Enjoy the excitement of listening to the live Carrusel Deportivo Radio Show, hosted by Dani Garrido, while checking live scores, commentary and statistics from football matches all across Europe.

FEATURES

Listen to the live Carrusel Deportivo radio show
Sync the radio show with your television to listen to while watching the game
Live football scores from leagues, cup competitions and championships across Europe
League tables for Spanish and European football leagues
Fixtures and Results for individual leagues/tournaments
Push notifications / alerts for your favourite teams
Live commentary feeds
Line-ups, Substitutions, Match statistics
Detailed match information
Beautiful, clean design for easy navigation
Time and Date localized
Fast and responsive even on slow connection
Minimal data transfers
Bandwidth friendly
Lightweight
Free

FUTURE VERSIONS
Current version is free and provides unlimited, unrestricted access to our football / soccer live scores.

In future versions current functionality is not going to be restricted however we may introduce additional advanced features and games where you would have an option to upgrade by purchasing an add-on.

REQUIREMENTS
iOS 8.0 (or higher) required.

What's New

Version 4.2.4

La Porra de Carrusel returns for another season! Play now for free for a chance to win the jackpot E100,000 and weekly leaderboard prizes!

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Ratings and Reviews

3.0 out of 5
8 Ratings
8 Ratings

Editors’ Notes

Information

Seller
Union Radio
Size
34.8 MB
Category
Sports
Compatibility
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Gambling and Contests
Copyright
© Prisa Radio S.L., All Rights Reserved
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

LOS40 Radio
Music
WRadio México para iPhone
News
Cadena Dial Radio
Music
Cadena SER Radio
News
Máxima Fm Radio
Music
FM2 Radio
Music

You May Also Like

Mundo Deportivo
Sports
Radio MARCA
Sports
Comunio Manager
Sports
QUIFA -Liga 1X2 Fútbol En Vivo
Sports
Com Full
Sports
LaLiga Fantasy MARCA 18/19
Sports