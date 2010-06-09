4.2.4 La Porra de Carrusel returns for another season! Play now for free for a chance to win the jackpot E100,000 and weekly leaderboard prizes!



Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.2.2 Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.2.1 Added Brackets! World Cup predictor game.

Bug Fixes and Improvements.

4.1.6 Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.1.5 Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.1.4 Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.1.3 Bug fixes and improvements

4.1.2 A bug has been fixed that was stopping users from being able to register due to the Terms and Conditions box being off the page on some devices.



Users can also now change their email address for verification if they typed the wrong one initially.

4.1.1 Bug fixes and improvements

4.1 Download the latest version to play the new La Porra de Carrusel predictions game for a chance to win €100,000!



In this game you can:

-Predict the score of all ten La Liga fixtures each week

-See your results on a leaderboard

-Edit your predictions up to 10 times

-It’s FREE to play!

-Win €100,000 for predicting all ten scores correctly!



Currently there are no prizes offered for being top of the weekly, monthly or season long leaderboards, however prizes will be added soon so keep checking the app for updates!



+ Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.0.9 Please see the additional of the new La Porra predictions game!



Currently there are no prizes offered for participating in this game. However, prizes might be added to the game in the near future!



+ Bug Fixes and Improvements

4.0.1 Version 4.0

Welcome to the new Carousel Deportivo App!

Enjoy your favourite program anywhere.



CHARACTERISTICS:

- Player when Carrusel Deportivo is live.

- Synchronizing the audio with your TV.

- Calendar and Classification of all competitions.

- Minute-by-minute follow-up of all matches.

- Alerts by teams.

- Carousel audiogoals.

- Special audios.

3.2.06 New features and bugfixing

3.2.05 Stability improvements

3.2.04 New features and bugfixing

3.2.03 New features and stability improvements

3.2.02 Local broadcasts, live participation, voting for de mvp of the match and stability improvements.

3.2.01 Local broadcasts, live participation, voting for de mvp of the match and stability improvements.

3.2.00 New Gamification and Prematch services, bugfixes and stability improvements.

3.1.01 Está actualización arregla fallos, tiene mejoras de rendimiento y una mejor compatibilidad con iOS8

3.1.00 ¡Disfruta del nuevo Buscador de Partidos!



Y además, mejoras de rendimiento y estabilidad general de la aplicación.

3.0.01 Mejoras de rendimiento y fallos resueltos

3.0.00 Aplicación completamente renovada:



- Nueva apariencia atractiva y dinámica.



- Participa en encuestas y comenta noticias directamente desde la aplicación.