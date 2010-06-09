Carrusel Deportivo 17+
CARRUSEL DEPORTIVO
Welcome to the all new Carrusel Deportivo app!
Enjoy the excitement of listening to the live Carrusel Deportivo Radio Show, hosted by Dani Garrido, while checking live scores, commentary and statistics from football matches all across Europe.
FEATURES
Listen to the live Carrusel Deportivo radio show
Sync the radio show with your television to listen to while watching the game
Live football scores from leagues, cup competitions and championships across Europe
League tables for Spanish and European football leagues
Fixtures and Results for individual leagues/tournaments
Push notifications / alerts for your favourite teams
Live commentary feeds
Line-ups, Substitutions, Match statistics
Detailed match information
Beautiful, clean design for easy navigation
Time and Date localized
Fast and responsive even on slow connection
Minimal data transfers
Bandwidth friendly
Lightweight
FUTURE VERSIONS
Current version is free and provides unlimited, unrestricted access to our football / soccer live scores.
In future versions current functionality is not going to be restricted however we may introduce additional advanced features and games where you would have an option to upgrade by purchasing an add-on.
REQUIREMENTS
iOS 8.0 (or higher) required.
Version 4.2.4
La Porra de Carrusel returns for another season! Play now for free for a chance to win the jackpot E100,000 and weekly leaderboard prizes!
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- 34.8 MB
- Sports
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
- Gambling and Contests
- © Prisa Radio S.L., All Rights Reserved
