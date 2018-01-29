Cheese: Try not to laugh 12+
Appiculous UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Cheese presents you the funniest videos the internet has to offer. You either play against your friends or strangers who are also are looking to have a good laugh. Who laughs more often, loses. With Cheese you have the funniest app on the App Store, guaranteed!
• Watch the funniest videos on the internet
• Cheese uses your iPhone's sensors to detect if you’re laughing
• Play against your friends from Twitter and Facebook or random players
Start a new game by either searching for a friend or being assigned a random player. The fun begins as soon as your competitor joins the game. Whoever laughs or looks away less during 10 rounds wins the game.
You can take a look at all your past games in your history, which will soon also allow you to see and share the videos that made you laugh.
What's New
Version 1.2
• Jokers: You can now use a joker once per game to 'undo' a laughter
• Turn-Based Games: You can now play in turns against other players
Cheese is now also compatible with other iPhone Models.
We also fixed some minor issues and polished up the whole app up for you. If you enjoy playing Cheese, please consider leaving us a review, they mean a lot to us! <3
Information
- Seller
- Appiculous UG (haftungsbeschraenkt)
- Size
- 25.3 MB
- Category
- Games
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, German
- Age Rating
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Frequent/Intense Profanity or Crude Humor
- Copyright
- © 2018 Appiculous UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.