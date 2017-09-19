CNET: Best Tech News & Reviews
By CBS Interactive
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
CNET is a collective of the tech-savvy and tech-obsessed. Anchored by the world’s largest volume of high-quality unbiased product reviews, CNET is the go-to source for news and recommendations about the latest tech and consumer electronics.
This award-winning resource is available anywhere with the CNET App for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, 100% free and always here to provide information, tools, and advice to help you decide what to buy and how to get the most out of your tech.
With the Apple Watch application, you'll be able to browse through the latest headlines, read product review summaries, explore photo galleries & videos, and save stories for later reading on your iPhone or iPad. We also provide you with the most relevant story using glances, and notify you with breaking technology news alerts.
• Read the latest news and unbiased reviews
• Find products to enhance and enrich your life
• Watch videos that demystify technology
• Post opinions about the tech and electronics you live with every day
• Browse through headlines, get technology alerts, and save stories for later on the Apple Watch
What's New in Version 4.0.0
Welcome to the future! Err, present. Well, whatever time it is, you will notice we’ve changed *a lot.* A complete redesign means there are numerous design and usability changes, including (but 100% not limited to) the following highlights:
- We’ve made it super easy to see what’s important right away with a beautiful large carousel up top with curated and trending stories.
- We’ve redesigned our articles and galleries for easy, continuous reading.
- We added video to our expert reviews to make it easier to watch and read along because a video is worth, roughly, a bazillion words.
- It’s now easier to find expert advice on something you want to purchase or a gadget you want to learn about using our Best Products pages. Tap on a category for our Editors’ picks for everything from best wired headphones to the best home security system.
tl;dr we’ve made everything you can read, watch or listen to in the app clean, simpler and much easier to enjoy.
Customer Reviews
Nice update, minus video changes
You used to be able to start a video and then navigate to different articles while still watching it. After the update the video just stops and you’re stuck on the same page if you want to continue watching it. Being able to navigate freely while watching the same video allowed you to watch longer videos in the PiP while still being able to read other articles.
Wonderful content; limited functionality
Cnet content is fantastic, but the new app is not. It's more focused on product reviews than news. They seem to have removed the ability to filter news by Apple or Google or limit it to just videos. It's definitely streamlined if that means it doesn't do as much as the previous version. They seem to have jumped on the "What's Trending" trend as though we only care about popular stories.
Horrible update, broke the app and took features away
I loved the app before this newest update. They unfortunately completely changed it. There used to be a tab you could hit to view all the newest reviews. It’s completely gone now. If you click on products( one of the only two buttons now) it doesn’t load at all. It just fails...I only use CNET for reviews and now they are gone....
- Free
- Category: News
- Updated: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 4.0.0
- Size: 72.9 MB
- Languages: English, Spanish
- Seller: CBS Mobile
- © 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.