Daily Snap: One Second Everyday
By HelloBaby, Inc
Description
Your life is a movie. Capture one second every day.
No more than one snap daily. Watch your life transforms and share it, whenever you want.
It's fun, free and super simple. No more video editing tools or stupid ads.
1) Choose the Story and tap to create Snap. Continue every day. You can capture a few stories in parallel.
2) Pick data range, make the Movie by one click and share it to any social networks.
3) Film everything: travel, pet, gym or beard growth. Film life!
Share Daily Snap with your friends. If you have any issues or ideas, please, let us know: hello@dailysnap.co
Customer Reviews
Such a great app!
This is such a fun and cute app! I love the idea of tracking one second of your day, it gives me something to look forward to every morning. The design of Daily Snap is also really great, it's fun and simple and keeps well organised!
Awesome app to record your memories!
Guys, the app is so cool! I am making records of my son growing, that is so cute!
Thank you!
Have some sunshine from Miami! Wooohaaaa!!!! :)))
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Released: May 25, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 28.5 MB
- Languages: English, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
- Seller: HelloBaby, Inc
- © HelloBaby, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.