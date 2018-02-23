Dashland 4+
Tap and Survive
Joan Spataro
- Free
Description
Tap and survive in this beautifully addictive arcade game!
The goal is simple: launch the blue dash and avoid red dashes.
Dashland has two modes to satisfy every type of player. Go across different worlds and 60+ levels in Adventure Mode or play an infinite run in Arcade Mode. Collect gold while you play and unlock new characters and power-ups!
GAME MODES
• Adventure: each world has new elements and mechanics to enjoy.
• Arcade: endless run where you get rewards by increasing your score.
POWER-UPS
• Slowdown: slowdown red dashes. Perfect when dealing with high speeds.
• Explosion: explode red dashes and free the way of the blue dash.
• Shield: protect the blue dash from hitting the red dashes.
CHARACTERS:
• Athlete
• Nerd
• Native American
• Cowboy
• Astronaut
• Mummy
Version 1.0.4
- Added new characters
- Added third world
- Minor bug fixes
- Joan Spataro
- 92.8 MB
- Games
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © 2018 Joan Spataro
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.