Tap and survive in this beautifully addictive arcade game!

The goal is simple: launch the blue dash and avoid red dashes.

Dashland has two modes to satisfy every type of player. Go across different worlds and 60+ levels in Adventure Mode or play an infinite run in Arcade Mode. Collect gold while you play and unlock new characters and power-ups!

GAME MODES
• Adventure: each world has new elements and mechanics to enjoy.
• Arcade: endless run where you get rewards by increasing your score.

POWER-UPS
• Slowdown: slowdown red dashes. Perfect when dealing with high speeds.
• Explosion: explode red dashes and free the way of the blue dash.
• Shield: protect the blue dash from hitting the red dashes.

CHARACTERS:
• Athlete
• Nerd
• Native American
• Cowboy
• Astronaut
• Mummy

Version 1.0.4

- Added new characters
- Added third world
- Minor bug fixes

