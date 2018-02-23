Tap and survive in this beautifully addictive arcade game!



The goal is simple: launch the blue dash and avoid red dashes.



Dashland has two modes to satisfy every type of player. Go across different worlds and 60+ levels in Adventure Mode or play an infinite run in Arcade Mode. Collect gold while you play and unlock new characters and power-ups!



GAME MODES

• Adventure: each world has new elements and mechanics to enjoy.

• Arcade: endless run where you get rewards by increasing your score.



POWER-UPS

• Slowdown: slowdown red dashes. Perfect when dealing with high speeds.

• Explosion: explode red dashes and free the way of the blue dash.

• Shield: protect the blue dash from hitting the red dashes.



CHARACTERS:

• Athlete

• Nerd

• Native American

• Cowboy

• Astronaut

• Mummy