A lot changes in a day. Dayli helps you make sure that you don't miss anything. Dayli lets you take pictures everyday and turn them into an awesome time lapse video. • Create Dayli photo journals of all the important things in your life. • Set reminders to take a photo everyday to see how things have changed. • Add guides to make lining up your perfect photo really easy. • Turn your photos into an awesome time-lapse video to save and share. • Sync your photos with iCloud to make them accessible from all your devices and safely backed up. • Keep a catalogue of your life in photos. • Protect your private photos with a passcode lock. • Export and import photos to and from other apps.

What's New in Version 2.0

This is a big one! Sorry it's taken so long.



First of all, Dayli has been completely rewritten from the ground up. That's right, we hit Command-A, deleted everything and started from scratch using all the latest technologies (that means 100% Swift 3.1 for all the nerds). So now Dayli is faster, safer and more stable than ever before.



The other big news — iCloud Sync!



Yep, Dayli can now automatically securely upload every photo you take to iCloud, making them accessible from all your devices and safely backed up. Great if you lost your iPhone, are switching devices, or are just swanky enough to have multiple iPhones.



As you can imagine from a complete rewrite there are lots of other small refinements and additions such as improved albums, photos and guides interfaces, better reminders, proper big phone and landscape support, and a lovely new app icon, but I don't think I need to bore you with the details.



Thanks for using Dayli and for downloading this latest update. If you're enjoying using Dayli please consider leaving a positive review or rating in the App Store. Thank you very much for your support, it's really appreciated!