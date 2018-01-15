Description

Design+Code is an interactive book that teaches how to design for iOS 11, draw user interfaces from scratch and code in Swift 4 using Xcode 9. You can watch, read, bookmark and check your progress all in one app. On top of that, you'll learn how to design and build this app! Join over 27,000 people who learned from Design+Code.



- Watch over 44 hours of video, with captions.

- 100,000 words and images, all searchable and bookmarkable.

- Download 100+ Sketch files and Xcode projects to ensure that you start on the right foot.

- Works for iPhone, iPad, and Web. We got downloadable ePubs too.

- Test your knowledge with over 40+ questions.

- Use the app offline! Take the interactive book with you anywhere; in areas with poor wifi, on the airplane, etc.



## SUBSCRIPTIONS

The Design+Code subscription price starts at $11.99 USD/month for 1 month billed monthly, $8.99 USD/month for 6 months billed every 6 months and $5.99 USD/month for 12 months billed every 12 months. Prices are in US dollars, may vary in countries other than the ​US, and are subject to change without notice. Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off no later than 24 hours before the end of the current period. Subscriptions and auto-renewal can be managed/turned off in the iTunes account settings.



Terms of Service: https://designcode.io/terms

Privacy Policy: https://designcode.io/privacy