A collaboration platform designed by the team at Quokky to help businesses work together with their clients more effectively for documents and information collection. Duedot bring together file sync, conversations, and collaboration features into one powerful product, allowing businesses to collaborate directly with their clients on dossiers using only one tool.



Features:

- Personal workspace login

- Custom dossier typologies for all kind of business

- Dossier sharing with external participants

- Sign-up free for external participants

- Team chat

- Contacts

- Data extraction and automatic categorization with machine learning

- Sync with all main management software



Need further information? Send us an email at info@duedot.co

Terms and conditions: https://www.duedot.co/tac/

Privacy policy: https://www.duedot.co/privacypolicy/