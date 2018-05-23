Duedot 4+
Dossier Collaboration Platform
Quokky
-
- Free
Screenshots
Description
A collaboration platform designed by the team at Quokky to help businesses work together with their clients more effectively for documents and information collection. Duedot bring together file sync, conversations, and collaboration features into one powerful product, allowing businesses to collaborate directly with their clients on dossiers using only one tool.
Features:
- Personal workspace login
- Custom dossier typologies for all kind of business
- Dossier sharing with external participants
- Sign-up free for external participants
- Team chat
- Contacts
- Data extraction and automatic categorization with machine learning
- Sync with all main management software
Need further information? Send us an email at info@duedot.co
Terms and conditions: https://www.duedot.co/tac/
Privacy policy: https://www.duedot.co/privacypolicy/
Features:
- Personal workspace login
- Custom dossier typologies for all kind of business
- Dossier sharing with external participants
- Sign-up free for external participants
- Team chat
- Contacts
- Data extraction and automatic categorization with machine learning
- Sync with all main management software
Need further information? Send us an email at info@duedot.co
Terms and conditions: https://www.duedot.co/tac/
Privacy policy: https://www.duedot.co/privacypolicy/
Information
- Seller
- Quokky srl
- Size
- 11.4 MB
- Category
- Productivity
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- Quokky srl ©2018
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.