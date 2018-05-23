Screenshots

Description

A collaboration platform designed by the team at Quokky to help businesses work together with their clients more effectively for documents and information collection. Duedot bring together file sync, conversations, and collaboration features into one powerful product, allowing businesses to collaborate directly with their clients on dossiers using only one tool.

Features:
- Personal workspace login
- Custom dossier typologies for all kind of business
- Dossier sharing with external participants
- Sign-up free for external participants
- Team chat
- Contacts
- Data extraction and automatic categorization with machine learning
- Sync with all main management software

Need further information? Send us an email at info@duedot.co
Terms and conditions: https://www.duedot.co/tac/
Privacy policy: https://www.duedot.co/privacypolicy/

Information

Seller
Quokky srl
Size
11.4 MB
Category
Productivity
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
Quokky srl ©2018
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Quokky - File sharing

Productivity