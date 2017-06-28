iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Fidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters by Story Star Inc, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Fidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters

By Story Star Inc

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Fidget Spin on a video chat with other fidget spinners!

Story Star Inc Web SiteFidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters SupportApplication License Agreement

What's New in Version 1.1.0

Proving the people of Reddit wrong one update at a time.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2

Customer Reviews

Not working

It won't let me sign in with my phone number.

Garbage.

Reddit was right. This is the worst app ever. Try harder next time.

Filled with

This app is filled with pedofiles who spin fidget spinners on their Penis.

Fidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1.0
  • Size: 79.8 MB
  • Languages: English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
  • Seller:
  • © Story Star Inc 2017
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

More iPhone Apps by Story Star Inc