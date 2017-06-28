Fidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters
By Story Star Inc
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Fidget Spin on a video chat with other fidget spinners!
Story Star Inc Web SiteFidget Spinner Live - video chat random fidgeters SupportApplication License Agreement
What's New in Version 1.1.0
Proving the people of Reddit wrong one update at a time.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
Not working
It won't let me sign in with my phone number.
Garbage.
Reddit was right. This is the worst app ever. Try harder next time.
Filled with
This app is filled with pedofiles who spin fidget spinners on their Penis.
- Free
- Category: Social Networking
- Updated: Jun 28, 2017
- Version: 1.1.0
- Size: 79.8 MB
- Languages: English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
- Seller: Story Star Inc
- © Story Star Inc 2017
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.