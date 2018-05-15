Fields lets you interact with virtual spaces with your ears rather than just your eyes.



Experience a growing selection of three-dimensional sound installations and make your own. Compose spatial poetry, build looping sound sculptures, or record the sounds of an environment as they exist in their natural spatial arrangement.



Features:



Discover

Explore handmade fields by Matmos, Ami Yamasaki, Robert Lippok, Nils Berg Cinemascope, and Matthew Patterson Curry



Create

- Capture sounds from the microphone and hear them loop back in the physical space where you recorded them

- Create a field from sounds imported into the app with iTunes File Sharing (stems of a track will play in sync)



Paint

Sounds not only persist…they move! Hold the record button (or the “+” button in the sound library) and draw motion by painting with your phone



Share

Record and share high resolution videos of your creations. Portrait and landscape video recording is supported with stereo audio rendered according to the phone’s orientation.



Hide the camera feed in Settings and choose from a selection of background colors.



All you need is an iPhone 6s or later and a pair of headphones (bluetooth not supported).



We’re excited to see what you can do with Fields. Have questions, suggestions, or a field you want to share with us?

Reach out at fields@planeta.cc