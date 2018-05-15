Fields - Spatial Sound in AR 4+
Particle Incorporated
Fields lets you interact with virtual spaces with your ears rather than just your eyes.
Experience a growing selection of three-dimensional sound installations and make your own. Compose spatial poetry, build looping sound sculptures, or record the sounds of an environment as they exist in their natural spatial arrangement.
Features:
Discover
Explore handmade fields by Matmos, Ami Yamasaki, Robert Lippok, Nils Berg Cinemascope, and Matthew Patterson Curry
Create
- Capture sounds from the microphone and hear them loop back in the physical space where you recorded them
- Create a field from sounds imported into the app with iTunes File Sharing (stems of a track will play in sync)
Paint
Sounds not only persist…they move! Hold the record button (or the “+” button in the sound library) and draw motion by painting with your phone
Share
Record and share high resolution videos of your creations. Portrait and landscape video recording is supported with stereo audio rendered according to the phone’s orientation.
Hide the camera feed in Settings and choose from a selection of background colors.
All you need is an iPhone 6s or later and a pair of headphones (bluetooth not supported).
We’re excited to see what you can do with Fields. Have questions, suggestions, or a field you want to share with us?
Reach out at fields@planeta.cc
What's New
Version 1.1
We made some minor UI improvements and updates to content in the discover section.
I love new things
JMVM149
I have ringing in ears so anything to distract me from that and I love this it is a great visual and audio app thank you
- Particle Incorporated
- 101.9 MB
- Music
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © 2018 Particle Incorporated
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.