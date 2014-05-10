If you want to temporarily put down your phone and focus on what’s more important in real life, you can plant a seed in Forest. As time goes by, this seed will gradually grow into a tree. However, if you cannot resist the temptation of using your phone and leave the app, your tree will wither. The sense of achievement and responsibility will encourage you to stay away from your phone, and will help you make better use of your time. Stop getting distracted by your phone, make you self-motivated and get more things done.



Stay focused. Be present!



STAY FOCUSED:

• Function based on the Pomodoro technique (a.k.a. tomato timer, pomodoro timer)

• Plant lovely trees and stay focused on what’s more important in real life.

• Turn your focused moments into a lush forest.



GET MOTIVATED

• Earn rewards and unlock new tree species.

• Share your forest and compete with friends and users around the world.

• Plant trees along with friends & family.

• Unlock achievements and earn extra rewards.

• Plant real trees on Earth and protect the environment with tree-planting organization Trees for the Future.



STATISTICS

• Manage your own tags and view detailed statistics of your time distribution.

• Browse your weekly, monthly and even your yearly big forest.

• Track your focused time in the Apple Health App.

• Track your daily phone usage and screen time.

• Recall memories of your planting journey with our brand new Forest Timeline!



We also provide browser extensions. Find out more on www.forestapp.cc!



