Screenshots
Description
If you want to temporarily put down your phone and focus on what’s more important in real life, you can plant a seed in Forest. As time goes by, this seed will gradually grow into a tree. However, if you cannot resist the temptation of using your phone and leave the app, your tree will wither. The sense of achievement and responsibility will encourage you to stay away from your phone, and will help you make better use of your time. Stop getting distracted by your phone, make you self-motivated and get more things done.
Stay focused. Be present!
STAY FOCUSED:
• Function based on the Pomodoro technique (a.k.a. tomato timer, pomodoro timer)
• Plant lovely trees and stay focused on what’s more important in real life.
• Turn your focused moments into a lush forest.
GET MOTIVATED
• Earn rewards and unlock new tree species.
• Share your forest and compete with friends and users around the world.
• Plant trees along with friends & family.
• Unlock achievements and earn extra rewards.
• Plant real trees on Earth and protect the environment with tree-planting organization Trees for the Future.
STATISTICS
• Manage your own tags and view detailed statistics of your time distribution.
• Browse your weekly, monthly and even your yearly big forest.
• Track your focused time in the Apple Health App.
• Track your daily phone usage and screen time.
• Recall memories of your planting journey with our brand new Forest Timeline!
Credits
*Sound Design : Shi Kuang Lee
*Some icons appearing in the app were made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com and are licensed under CC BY 3.0
What's New
Version 4.0.1
## Introducing Forest 4.0
- You can now invite friends to plant trees together! If somebody uses his or her phone while planting a tree with friends, all the trees in the same planting group will wither. Invite your friends to a focus challenge now!
- Recall memories of your planting journey with our brand new Forest Timeline!
- Track how much time you spend on your phone each day with our newly introduced phone usage tracker!
- A redesigned friend system. A mutual follow is now required to become friends, providing users a more private space to focus.
- Native iPad support. Plant trees on your iPad now!
I LOVE this app! A couple of requests...
Ellerooful
This app is the best for those who need a little visual stimulation and extra incentive to stay productive. I truly hate exiting the app during a work session (thus killing my little sapling), and I get a lot of satisfaction from seeing my daily forest grow. The app has kept me from getting distracted by calls, texts, and web-browsing on many occasions.
A couple of requests: I would love more kinds of ambient sounds to be added to the "store." Also, please create a version for Mac desktop to keep us chronic procrastinators from using distracting apps and websites there! I know that a basic version of Forest exists as a Chrome extension, but it lacks a lot of my favorite features from the app, and doesn't currently block distracting desktop apps. I'm not such a fan of Chrome, anyway (I prefer Safari). In any case, keep up the fantastic work! Oh! And go check out the SleepTown app by the same developer. It uses the same concept to help people develop better sleep habits, and I can verify that it helps with getting a good night's sleep!
A couple of requests: I would love more kinds of ambient sounds to be added to the "store." Also, please create a version for Mac desktop to keep us chronic procrastinators from using distracting apps and websites there! I know that a basic version of Forest exists as a Chrome extension, but it lacks a lot of my favorite features from the app, and doesn't currently block distracting desktop apps. I'm not such a fan of Chrome, anyway (I prefer Safari). In any case, keep up the fantastic work! Oh! And go check out the SleepTown app by the same developer. It uses the same concept to help people develop better sleep habits, and I can verify that it helps with getting a good night's sleep!
Developer Response
Hello,
We are glad to know that you enjoy the app :) We are in fact thinking of making a Mac version. Moreover, the Safari version does exist! Forest
We are glad to know that you enjoy the app :) We are in fact thinking of making a Mac version. Moreover, the Safari version does exist! Forest
Fantastic!
w0zbunny
This app has truly assisted me in staying focused on all my homework that i’m getting as i’ve got a lot going on between ap classes, music dedications & the track season coming up. i’ve always had a really bad habit of playing on my phone instead of completing the assignments i should. it’s caused me to loose a lot of sleep and this app has definitely helped with that. overall i totally recommend this app for anyone who has that annoying habit to procrastinate when you shouldn’t.
on a side note though my friends and i typically converse about homework and check our answers with one another trough texting and after i've planted a tree i cannot respond back, which is the whole point, but id like to see a way i could pause the growth of my tree for say 5 minutes to allow myself to review the information that's being passed on to me. it kinda goes against what this app is for but i feel it would be beneficial especially for students who regularly converse over their assignments
on a side note though my friends and i typically converse about homework and check our answers with one another trough texting and after i’ve planted a tree i cannot respond back, which is the whole point, but id like to see a way i could pause the growth of my tree for say 5 minutes to allow myself to review the information that’s being passed on to me. it kinda goes against what this app is for but i feel it would be beneficial especially for students who regularly converse over their assignments
