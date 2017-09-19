GeoGebra Augmented Reality
By International GeoGebra Institute (IGI)
Description
Place math objects on any surface, walk around them, and take screenshots from different angles. Millions of people around the world use GeoGebra to learn mathematics and science. Join us!
This app includes several examples of 3D math objects that you can place on your table, floor or any flat surface around you. Guided activities lead you to discover math in the real world by taking screenshots from different perspectives.
We created this app to explore the potential of augmented reality for learning and teaching mathematics. This is just the start for GeoGebra AR! We would love to hear your ideas for 3D models you want to see in updates and features for v2! Message us @geogebra or write us at support@geogebra.org. Thanks!
- Free
- Category: Education
- Released: Sep 19, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 14.1 MB
- Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish
- Seller: Internationales GeoGebra Institut, "IGI"
- © International GeoGebra Institute
Compatibility: Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular.