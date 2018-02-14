iPhone Screenshots

Introducing Hey, the most innovative and revolutionary social network since Facebook.
Download now and join the revolution!

-> Express yourself!

Quickly upload moments to your status to share them with your family and friends. But here's the cool thing: they can see in real time what you are typing in or loading up!

-> Live in the moment!

See in real time what your friends are typing on their keyboards when editing messages or their statuses!

-> Overwrite is your default

You have got just one message for every friend that you can edit or delete anytime. When you do so, the old message is overwritten with the new one so that there are no traces left.

-> Regret it? Delete it!

Have you ever sent an embarrassing message to one of your friends? Well now, you can simply delete anytime you want, even if the person has already read it!


Join the revolution and download Hey!

Jonas Lecking
41.3 MB
Social Networking
Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
English
You must be at least 17 years old to download this app.
Unrestricted Web Access
© 2018, Jonas Lecking
Free

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

