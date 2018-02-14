Introducing Hey, the most innovative and revolutionary social network since Facebook.

Download now and join the revolution!



-> Express yourself!



Quickly upload moments to your status to share them with your family and friends. But here's the cool thing: they can see in real time what you are typing in or loading up!



-> Live in the moment!



See in real time what your friends are typing on their keyboards when editing messages or their statuses!



-> Overwrite is your default



You have got just one message for every friend that you can edit or delete anytime. When you do so, the old message is overwritten with the new one so that there are no traces left.



-> Regret it? Delete it!



Have you ever sent an embarrassing message to one of your friends? Well now, you can simply delete anytime you want, even if the person has already read it!





Join the revolution and download Hey!