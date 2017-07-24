Description

[ Lightweight ]

Only appears in menu bar, you can even hide it.



[ Efficient ]

Pin the history you frequently used.

Use shortcut to show clipboard history or paste, easy and fast.



[ Powerful ]

Support text, image, file and any other formats to paste. Welcome to challenge.



[ Flexible ]

Freely edit clipboard history, organize as groups.



[ Clever ]

Support start at login.

Exclude security App like KeyChain, 1Password, etc.



You will enjoy how iPaste increases your productivity. Download and have a try!



Feel free to contact us.



- Email: iToolinbox@gmail.com

- Telegram: https://t.me/iToolinbox



* Need to upgrade to record more clipboard history.