iPaste - Lightweight and Efficient Clipboard Tool

By JINGSEN ZHENG

Description

[ Lightweight ]
Only appears in menu bar, you can even hide it.

[ Efficient ]
Pin the history you frequently used.
Use shortcut to show clipboard history or paste, easy and fast.

[ Powerful ]
Support text, image, file and any other formats to paste. Welcome to challenge.

[ Flexible ]
Freely edit clipboard history, organize as groups.

[ Clever ]
Support start at login.
Exclude security App like KeyChain, 1Password, etc.

You will enjoy how iPaste increases your productivity. Download and have a try!

Feel free to contact us.

- Email: iToolinbox@gmail.com
- Telegram: https://t.me/iToolinbox

* Need to upgrade to record more clipboard history.

What's New in Version 1.5.1

- Support groups for pinned clipboard history.
- Could flexibly edit clipboard history.

  • Free
  • Category: Utilities
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.5.1
  • Size: 4.2 MB
  • Languages: English, Simplified Chinese
  • Seller:
  • Copyright © 2017 Jason Zheng. All rights reserved.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor

All Versions:

