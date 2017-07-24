iPaste - Lightweight and Efficient Clipboard Tool
By JINGSEN ZHENG
Description
[ Lightweight ]
Only appears in menu bar, you can even hide it.
[ Efficient ]
Pin the history you frequently used.
Use shortcut to show clipboard history or paste, easy and fast.
[ Powerful ]
Support text, image, file and any other formats to paste. Welcome to challenge.
[ Flexible ]
Freely edit clipboard history, organize as groups.
[ Clever ]
Support start at login.
Exclude security App like KeyChain, 1Password, etc.
You will enjoy how iPaste increases your productivity. Download and have a try!
Feel free to contact us.
- Email: iToolinbox@gmail.com
- Telegram: https://t.me/iToolinbox
* Need to upgrade to record more clipboard history.
What's New in Version 1.5.1
- Support groups for pinned clipboard history.
- Could flexibly edit clipboard history.
- Free
- Category: Utilities
- Updated: Jul 24, 2017
- Version: 1.5.1
- Size: 4.2 MB
- Languages: English, Simplified Chinese
- Seller: JINGSEN ZHENG
- Copyright © 2017 Jason Zheng. All rights reserved.
Compatibility: OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor
