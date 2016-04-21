iTunes

Tuner Eclipse - Free Guitar Tuner

By Charlie Martin

Description

Tuner Eclipse is a beautiful guitar tuner with an emphasis on simplicity and clarity. A cutting edge pitch detection algorithm ensures accuracy on any guitar in any tuning.

Features:

- Ultra advanced tuning algorithm

- Can tune any fretted or open note making it an excellent tool for learning the notes of the fretboard

- Noise cancellation technology means it remains accurate even with background noise

- Automatic mode for tuning any note

- Manual mode for targeting specific strings

All additional tunings are available for one low price making it the cheapest guitar tuner on the App Store!

Customer Reviews

Perfect

This is the only guitar tuner on the app store that isn't over-designed and packed with useless features to drive up the price

This app is sex.

My ukelele has never sounded better. And Tuner Eclipse... such a clever name for a guitar tuning app.

Tuner Eclipse

Great tuner! Practical and effective. Simple to us. A must for all performers. My first choice

