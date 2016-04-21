Tuner Eclipse - Free Guitar Tuner
By Charlie Martin
Description
Tuner Eclipse is a beautiful guitar tuner with an emphasis on simplicity and clarity. A cutting edge pitch detection algorithm ensures accuracy on any guitar in any tuning.
Features:
- Ultra advanced tuning algorithm
- Can tune any fretted or open note making it an excellent tool for learning the notes of the fretboard
- Noise cancellation technology means it remains accurate even with background noise
- Automatic mode for tuning any note
- Manual mode for targeting specific strings
All additional tunings are available for one low price making it the cheapest guitar tuner on the App Store!
Customer Reviews
Perfect
This is the only guitar tuner on the app store that isn't over-designed and packed with useless features to drive up the price
This app is sex.
My ukelele has never sounded better. And Tuner Eclipse... such a clever name for a guitar tuning app.
Tuner Eclipse
Great tuner! Practical and effective. Simple to us. A must for all performers. My first choice
- Free
- Category: Music
- Released: Apr 21, 2016
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 29.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Charlie Martin
- © 2016 Charlie Martin
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
