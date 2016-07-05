Screenshots

Features:
- Number Generator (from a range 0 - 999999999)
- Letter Generator
- Dice Roller (roll up to 4 regular dices in one go)
- YES or NO
- Coin Flipper
- Card Generator
- Map Point Generator
- Custom Item Generator
- Rock-Paper-Scissors
- Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock

Generate a new random number simply by tapping randomize button or by touching the Apple Watch screen. For those who want a bit of additional exercise, shaking your iOS device will also result in a new random response.

Use Force Touch for setting the minimum or maximum values in your Apple Watch app. Same for the number of dices​ or cards.

Version 1.3.6

Now you can:
- manually choose language (EN, RU, UA & DE) and range for random letter
- set photo/picture to the background of the main screen
- see the total number of points when rolling dices
- delete last generated elements, statistics or both

Also the app got some improvements to make it more stable.

Also the app got some improvements to make it more stable.

4.6 out of 5

229 Ratings

Only stores 20 items in history

AmazingRobie

Most ESP training apps are a minimum of 24 trials, so a history that only stores 20 items is not sufficient. Also, there is no way to tell if the same item is returned in the results if you use “shake” to randomize since there is no animation or numbering of the result set. You have to check the history, which again is not numbered and only holds 20 items. Three stars, but could be five if there were a way to set the total number of draws for a given set and if the history were to hold more items. Also it might be helpful if the first draw in the history of a current set were somehow denoted through color, bolding, asterisk, or a number.

List function useless

Thedragonflies

The list function is exactly what I was looking for to be able to randomize multiple lists at one time but there is definitely something wrong with the app... the items on list jump from one to another by themselves and if you delete a list it will randomly show back up and the info from another list will transfer too it... wasted a lot about f time trying to set this up just to have it all be destroyed by a bug

Developer Response

Sorry for the inconvenience. I'll try to fix this in the next update.

No more crashes so far

jllshaw

App has been updated no problems so far but would like some improvements such as being able to edit items in a list without deleting them and being able to reorder items in a list.

Developer Response

Hello! An update that resolves this issue is already available for download. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Volodymyr Yahenskyi
44.5 MB
Utilities
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
English, German, Russian, Ukrainian
Rated 4+
© Volodymyr Yahenskyi
Free
  1. Random PRO $14.99

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

