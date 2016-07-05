Random: All Things Generator 4+
Add randomizer to your life!
Volodymyr Yahenskyi
-
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Description
Features:
- Number Generator (from a range 0 - 999999999)
- Letter Generator
- Dice Roller (roll up to 4 regular dices in one go)
- YES or NO
- Coin Flipper
- Card Generator
- Map Point Generator
- Custom Item Generator
- Rock-Paper-Scissors
- Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock
Generate a new random number simply by tapping randomize button or by touching the Apple Watch screen. For those who want a bit of additional exercise, shaking your iOS device will also result in a new random response.
Use Force Touch for setting the minimum or maximum values in your Apple Watch app. Same for the number of dices or cards.
What's New
Version 1.3.6
Now you can:
- manually choose language (EN, RU, UA & DE) and range for random letter
- set photo/picture to the background of the main screen
- see the total number of points when rolling dices
- delete last generated elements, statistics or both
Also the app got some improvements to make it more stable.
Love the app? Rate me! Your feedback is music to me ears, and it helps me make Random even better.
Love the app? Rate me! Your feedback is music to me ears, and it helps me make Random even better.
Ratings and Reviews
Only stores 20 items in history
AmazingRobie
Most ESP training apps are a minimum of 24 trials, so a history that only stores 20 items is not sufficient. Also, there is no way to tell if the same item is returned in the results if you use “shake” to randomize since there is no animation or numbering of the result set. You have to check the history, which again is not numbered and only holds 20 items. Three stars, but could be five if there were a way to set the total number of draws for a given set and if the history were to hold more items. Also it might be helpful if the first draw in the history of a current set were somehow denoted through color, bolding, asterisk, or a number.
List function useless
Thedragonflies
The list function is exactly what I was looking for to be able to randomize multiple lists at one time but there is definitely something wrong with the app... the items on list jump from one to another by themselves and if you delete a list it will randomly show back up and the info from another list will transfer too it... wasted a lot about f time trying to set this up just to have it all be destroyed by a bug
Developer Response
Sorry for the inconvenience. I'll try to fix this in the next update.
No more crashes so far
jllshaw
App has been updated no problems so far but would like some improvements such as being able to edit items in a list without deleting them and being able to reorder items in a list.
Developer Response
Hello! An update that resolves this issue is already available for download. Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Volodymyr Yahenskyi
- 44.5 MB
- Utilities
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English, German, Russian, Ukrainian
- Rated 4+
- © Volodymyr Yahenskyi
- Free
-
- Random PRO $14.99
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.