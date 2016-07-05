Only stores 20 items in history

Most ESP training apps are a minimum of 24 trials, so a history that only stores 20 items is not sufficient. Also, there is no way to tell if the same item is returned in the results if you use “shake” to randomize since there is no animation or numbering of the result set. You have to check the history, which again is not numbered and only holds 20 items. Three stars, but could be five if there were a way to set the total number of draws for a given set and if the history were to hold more items. Also it might be helpful if the first draw in the history of a current set were somehow denoted through color, bolding, asterisk, or a number.