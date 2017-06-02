iTunes

Description

Learn to code, make apps, build websites, automate tasks, and more - whenever and wherever you have a minute! With 1,000+ bite-size lessons, real-world projects, and challenges, mastering the skills of the future has never been so easy to fit into your day.


◆ What others say about Mimo:

"This way, you can work learning to code into your daily routine, whenever you have a few minutes of downtime." - TechCrunch

"The app’s lessons are bite-size to make it easy to squeeze coding into your busy day, and it has a beautiful interface." - The New York Times


◆ What you can achieve:

- Programming
- Making an app
- Making a website
- Swift
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Cybersecurity
- SQL
- Using SQL injection
- Python
- Ruby
- Command line (Terminal)
- Git
- Java
- C#
- C++
- ArnoldC

Achievement badges, daily goals, and streaks

Continuous extensions and updates

Coming soon: courses on Lua, Machine Learning, PHP, R, Raspberry Pi, and more!


◆ How it works:

Sign up and dive into any topic you can find. If you want to go beyond the two free-to-complete chapters, you can subscribe to Mimo Premium for unlimited access to the whole range of courses. Get Mimo today and start your journey of mastering the skills of the future!


-

More on Mimo Premium:

Every course on Mimo features two free-to-complete chapters. From there, you can continue by subscribing to Mimo Premium, which gives you unlimited access to all courses and lessons on Mimo, continuous extensions to the courses, and additional courses on a regular basis. If you choose to purchase Mimo Premium, payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase and your account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours before the end of the current period. Mimo Premium is USD 8.99/month or USD 56.99/year (quoted in U.S. dollars, prices may vary in countries other than the United States). If you want to cancel Mimo Premium or turn off automatic renewal, head over to the Account Settings section of your App Store or iTunes settings after the purchase.

For further information on Mimo’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, please visit https://getmimo.com/privacy/.

Mimo: Learn to code on the go Support

What's New in Version 2.0.2

/* Mimo 2.0 is here!
We're excited to roll out tracks with real-world outcomes to everyone
*/
std::cout << "Wander the path of the enlightened." << std:: endl;
std::cout << "Track your steps to your goal." << std:: endl;
std::cout << "Create real-life projects with ease!" << std:: endl;

std::cout << "2.0.1: We've fixed sharing, subscriptions, and the iOS track." << std:: endl;
std::cout << "2.0.2: We've fixed saving your progress and achievements." << std:: endl;

This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Education
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.0.2
  • Size: 86.0 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Mimohello GmbH
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Mimo Premium Monthly$8.99
  2. Mimo Premium Monthly$8.99
  3. Mimo Premium Yearly$57.99
  4. Mimo Premium Yearly$56.99
  5. Mimo Premium Monthly$8.99
  6. Mimo Premium Six Months$43.99
  7. Mimo Premium Yearly$57.99

