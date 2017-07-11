Description

Welcome to Look Right - the first virtual travel agency with the thrilling non-linear journey.



Look Right got a warm welcome in Canada and Australia. Just a few reviews from our players:



-=Review by Gr8_Fisher – Jul 4, 2017=-

"A really great plot, snatched my attention right away since the prologue and exceed my it's-like-any-other-games expectation. Really interesting with all the facebook pages, posted from a long time ago, instagram profile and other website-related. I'm stuck at 'Name That Tune' even though I have correctly named them.. Anyone for help? Either way, Superb Game"



-=Review by Mimie1233 – Jun 29, 2017=-

"I really love it so far, but I am still stressed about Alla. Can't wait to see the rest of the story! I love the concept too, so much originality!"



-=Review by Indymario – Jun 22, 2017=-

"This game is pretty great, pretty instense, good story, it's very nice that you let us to learn history and education in this game, for me it's very enjoyable game. And a gorgeous tour guide made this game more colorful tbh, are the actresses use real name?! . Good work !! *Definitely going to buy sequels of this game"



Get it now and write your own review!



Game description:

Through the chat guide tells you about the city and the sights around, also sending photos, videos, aerial shots. But the ordinary virtual tour is being intruded, connection with your guide was hacked by an unknown girl, she’s trapped, injured and scared. You appeared to be dragged into a serious trouble - kidnappings, killings. Get ready to decide what should happen next, your choices are fateful and lead to different story twists.



You’ll be shown different locations, city sights and “deadly traps” prepared carefully for your joy, characters will immerse you into the story, you’ll have to be pretty attentive to find all story related information – websites, social network profiles, in-game events, everything is important to get all the pieces of the mystery. Don’t be surprised to find out that most of the media is still locked, you’ll have to try other story directions to open all of them.



Can be played from the lock screen and even so getting all the game content, mini-games seamlessly integrated into the chat, smart retentions will keep you intrigued, animated avatars and carefully created soundtrack will make the gameplay unforgettable.