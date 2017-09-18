Description

Holo lets you add holograms of real people and animals into your world and take photos & videos to share with friends.



Optimized for iOS 11 with ARKit, Holo is the the first app that lets you move around 3D holograms of people and interact with them as if truly there in real life, giving you an entirely new way to create content and tell stories with personalities you love in AR.



– Place a hologram of your favorite character into your real world

– Walk around the character as if it’s in the same room as you*

– Holograms are life-size, but can be resized, rotated or moved to set up your scene

– Snap a video or photo in portrait and landscape, share with friends and save to your gallery

– Choose from over 300 holograms including iconic characters, celebrities, athletes, musicians and entertainers, as well as fun original characters and animals

– Download new holograms to your phone in seconds

– New content is added into Holo every week



EXCLUSIVE to iPhone: New hologram collections featuring German pro footballer and World Cup-winner Jerome Boateng; as well as Glee star and dancer Harry Shum, dancer Chachi Gonzales, and influencer Tristan Tales.



Holo also features collections from Spider-Man: Homecoming, celebrated astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston, pop duo Superfruit, mixed martial artist Anderson Silva, among others.



We’re always looking for ways to make the app better. Please feel free to contact us at support@thisisholo.com



* iOS 11 on iPhone 6S or later model is required for positional awareness functionality of Holo with ARKit