Holo
By 8i
Description
Holo lets you add holograms of real people and animals into your world and take photos & videos to share with friends.
Optimized for iOS 11 with ARKit, Holo is the the first app that lets you move around 3D holograms of people and interact with them as if truly there in real life, giving you an entirely new way to create content and tell stories with personalities you love in AR.
– Place a hologram of your favorite character into your real world
– Walk around the character as if it’s in the same room as you*
– Holograms are life-size, but can be resized, rotated or moved to set up your scene
– Snap a video or photo in portrait and landscape, share with friends and save to your gallery
– Choose from over 300 holograms including iconic characters, celebrities, athletes, musicians and entertainers, as well as fun original characters and animals
– Download new holograms to your phone in seconds
– New content is added into Holo every week
EXCLUSIVE to iPhone: New hologram collections featuring German pro footballer and World Cup-winner Jerome Boateng; as well as Glee star and dancer Harry Shum, dancer Chachi Gonzales, and influencer Tristan Tales.
Holo also features collections from Spider-Man: Homecoming, celebrated astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston, pop duo Superfruit, mixed martial artist Anderson Silva, among others.
We’re always looking for ways to make the app better. Please feel free to contact us at support@thisisholo.com
* iOS 11 on iPhone 6S or later model is required for positional awareness functionality of Holo with ARKit
What's New in Version 3.0.1
The update you've all been waiting for: this version of Holo uses ARKit on supported devices running iOS 11 (iPhone 6S and above).
On older devices and devices running iOS 10 the previous placement method is used.
Other new features:
* double-tap a Holo to scale to life-size. Double-tap again to fit-to-screen. (iOS 11-only)
* two-finger rotation is now supported
* tap to move a Holo to a new position (dragging still works too)
* fixed an issue that could cause excessive battery drain for some new installations
Customer Reviews
So so cool
The most fun I’ve had “super imposing” pix or vids on live scenes. Super easy to use even for newbies. I hope they do the front facing camera next.
Nice, but needs shadows
Cool app, but would look much better if the halos had shadow casting options.
