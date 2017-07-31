iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Echo Podcasts by ToyBox Media Inc., get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Echo Podcasts

By ToyBox Media Inc.

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Echo is an app where you can see what podcasts your friends listen to as well as discover new and interesting podcasts.

Echo is not meant as a replacement for your podcast player, we built it so that no matter what podcast player you or your friends use, you can always use Echo to showcase the best podcasts and episodes.

ToyBox Media Inc. Web SiteEcho Podcasts Support

What's New in Version 1.6.3

Yay! Echo is launching publicly this week!

For users that already have the app, for this update you might recognize a whole new look, plus we introduced Chat so when a friend echoes, you can now have a conversation. Enjoy :)

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4

Customer Reviews

Looks promising

Would love the episode search to have the option to be filtered by date. Finding the most recent podcast on a certain topic would be quite useful.

Enthusiastic Thumbs Up!

I just discovered the app today and have already found at least 6 new podcasts I know I'll love. I've spent the last hour firing off 'echoes' (a combo or a recommendation and optional review) for all my favorite episodes. This is a must-have for anyone passionate about podcasts. The search function is the only hiccup, but there are work-arounds, such as looking at podcasts in the same genre and either perusing other fans' profiles or using the 'similar podcasts' function.

Customers Also Bought

Echo Podcasts
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Social Networking
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.6.3
  • Size: 47.6 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 ToyBox Media Inc.
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.