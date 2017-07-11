Picsew - Long Screenshot & Long Image Stitching
By Liming Mo
Description
"sspai Editor's Choice", "AppSo Editor's Choice", "WeiPhone Recommended in Weibo"
Picsew can automatically merge multiple screenshots to a single long screenshot!
- Has the leading automatic stitching success rate among the same kind of products. Of course, you can also choose manually stitching, dealing with more complex situations.
- You can choose any photo, no limit on the selection count.
- Supports both vertical and horizontal stitching.
- Supports high resolution photo stitching and output.
- Supports adding copyright watermark, pixelate and device shell.
- Minimal interface design, no advertising.
- Universal application, compatible with iPhone and iPad.
Picsew can be automatically stitched:
- Conversation
- To-Do list
- Tweet list
- Comment list
- Long article
- Long web page
- Other contents that can be scrolled
--------------------------
What's New in Version 2.2
- Automatically detect recent scrollshot when launching the app or returning the app from background.
- Added a notification center plugin that allows you to quickly save your recent scrollshot.
- Redesigned the prompt for scrollshot stitching failed.
- Redesigned the editing user interface to reduce the steps of saving.
- Improved the quality of saving scrollshot.
- Increased the accuracy of scrollshot stitching.
- bug fixes.
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Jul 11, 2017
- Version: 2.2
- Size: 10.2 MB
- Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
- Seller: Liming Mo
- © 2017 sugarmo
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.