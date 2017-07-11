iTunes

Picsew - Long Screenshot & Long Image Stitching

By Liming Mo

View More by This Developer

Description

"sspai Editor's Choice", "AppSo Editor's Choice", "WeiPhone Recommended in Weibo"

Picsew can automatically merge multiple screenshots to a single long screenshot!

- Has the leading automatic stitching success rate among the same kind of products. Of course, you can also choose manually stitching, dealing with more complex situations.

- You can choose any photo, no limit on the selection count.

- Supports both vertical and horizontal stitching.

- Supports high resolution photo stitching and output.

- Supports adding copyright watermark, pixelate and device shell.

- Minimal interface design, no advertising.

- Universal application, compatible with iPhone and iPad.

Picsew can be automatically stitched:

- Conversation
- To-Do list
- Tweet list
- Comment list
- Long article
- Long web page
- Other contents that can be scrolled

--------------------------

Your trust and support are our motivation to advance. If you like Picsew, please take a few minutes to review it or recommend it to your friends.

QQ Group: 529054088
Email: picsewapp@gmail.com

Picsew - Long Screenshot & Long Image Stitching Support

What's New in Version 2.2

- Automatically detect recent scrollshot when launching the app or returning the app from background.
- Added a notification center plugin that allows you to quickly save your recent scrollshot.
- Redesigned the prompt for scrollshot stitching failed.
- Redesigned the editing user interface to reduce the steps of saving.
- Improved the quality of saving scrollshot.
- Increased the accuracy of scrollshot stitching.
- bug fixes.

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Picsew - Long Screenshot & Long Image Stitching
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $0.99
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 2.2
  • Size: 10.2 MB
  • Languages: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 sugarmo
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

