Description

“Miso Happy! The world’s first augmented reality sticker app that turns your face into 3D, instantly.”
“From one selfie into an emoji me.”

• Your selfie will turn into an animated digital character in an instant, automatically adjusting your face shape and skin tone.
• Rotate and scale your characters, scenes, text, stickers, backgrounds and emoji.
• Place your character in real life with your camera and record videos.

Become 3D, create a character, add stickers, emojis and more.
See yourself as a rock star, a sumo wrestler, an anime schoolgirl or snowboarding down a mountain - and that’s just the start.

• Snap a real-time selfie
• Add and store your friends' faces and create fun content
• Watch out for new free content each day

If you've tried faceapp, b612, bitmoji or jib jab you've probably wanted to create something more action-packed!
Combine your selfie with any 3d effect and create your own great clips. Spread the word.

• PRO TIP: When taking the selfie, white backgrounds and soft, flat lights work best
• Share your finished videos or photos via Messenger, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter, Email and more
• If you have any questions or suggestions, email us at: info@futurefly.net

Customer Reviews

Pretty fun

Very strangely entertaining :)

  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 94.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Futurefly Ltd.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

