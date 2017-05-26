Description

“Miso Happy! The world’s first augmented reality sticker app that turns your face into 3D, instantly.”

“From one selfie into an emoji me.”



• Your selfie will turn into an animated digital character in an instant, automatically adjusting your face shape and skin tone.

• Rotate and scale your characters, scenes, text, stickers, backgrounds and emoji.

• Place your character in real life with your camera and record videos.



Become 3D, create a character, add stickers, emojis and more.

See yourself as a rock star, a sumo wrestler, an anime schoolgirl or snowboarding down a mountain - and that’s just the start.



• Snap a real-time selfie

• Add and store your friends' faces and create fun content

• Watch out for new free content each day



If you've tried faceapp, b612, bitmoji or jib jab you've probably wanted to create something more action-packed!

Combine your selfie with any 3d effect and create your own great clips. Spread the word.



• PRO TIP: When taking the selfie, white backgrounds and soft, flat lights work best

• Share your finished videos or photos via Messenger, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Twitter, Email and more

• If you have any questions or suggestions, email us at: info@futurefly.net