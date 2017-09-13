GifGab 12+
Make & Share Funny GIFs!
JibJab Media Inc.
- Free
iPhone Screenshots
Description
Create funny, fast, custom GIFs to make friends laugh!
● Put your favorite faces into hilarious animated characters: dancing hotdogs, flatulent unicorns, moonwalking astronauts, flying pizzas and more!
● Make GifGabs of yourself, your family, your friends, your pets, your boo – anyone you want!
● Add silly phrases, colorful backgrounds, photos, or selfies.
● Easy to make and even easier to share! Perfect for iMessage, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, WeChat, Snapchat and any other place where GIFs can go.
So, what are you waiting for? Transform yourself, friends and family into GifGabs today and start cracking up your friends and family. Lord knows we could all use a few more laughs these days.
● SAY HELLO ●
● Tag us or add #GifGab in your posts so we can show you some love!
● Email us any time: help@jibjab.com
● Facebook and Twitter: @GifGab
● Instagram: @GifGabApp
What's New
Version 2.0.0
We've got some big news to share! We've been listening to your feedback and in an effort to make creating and sharing personalized GIFs easier than ever, we have completely overhauled and rebranded the app formerly known as JibJab Camera.
Drumroll, please...
Introducing our new and improved app, GifGab!
The new app is designed to make it dead simple to create GIFs for gabbing! When you install the update you will experience a new streamlined creation process that makes it even easier to make personalized GIFs using the hilarious animated GifGab characters, phrases and stickers you already know and love.
So what are you waiting for? Transform yourself, family and friends into dancing hotdogs, flatulent unicorns, moonwalking astronauts, flying pizzas and more, then send them to all of your friends!
Thank you for continuing to share your thoughts on the app. We hope that you enjoy the updated app as much as we do and we welcome any additional feedback you have. You can email us anytime at help@jibjab.com or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter @GifGab.
Customer Reviews
Fun app!
JimClass
Very fun. It would be five stars, but I had to take two away because you don't actually get access to NFL team avatars. You get access to the team avatars for the Thursday night game. Wow, I can be a Texan or a Bengal. 99% of NFL fans will be disappointed.
EDIT. Deleted another star. Waited all season for Buffalo animation (they played on Thursday this week). Content already gone to promote next game. BAIT AND SWITCH content. Bad move, JibJab. The NFL should really treat its loyal fans better.
it's great
teregrem
I’d recommend this to anyone who likes using emojis! It’s a pretty creative way to express yourself if you make you make your own sticker too. I also love the gifs, very well made and new content is added regularly so that it always seems fresh. Amazing
GREAT
talang90047
Having tried a couple of alternative apps but this one has a better selection. My girlfriend and I just love it. We have a blast sending them to each other throughout the day to make each one of us smiling
