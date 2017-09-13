Never fear, augmented reality is here! Now you can sprinkle your world with our kookiest and spookiest animated stickers and GIFs just in time for Halloween, or choose from thousands of others for everyday occasions to make your photos and videos funnier!



Mummies, zombies, witches - oh, my! From a ghost floating behind you making a funny face to the bats flying around your friends, there is no end to the terrific fun you can create with augmented reality in JibJab Camera.



● Enter augmented reality by tapping the AR button on the live camera screen.



● Add stickers using the smiley button and then scale, rotate and position just like before.



New AR gestures to place stickers in your world, and make your videos even more awesome:



● Tap a sticker with two fingers and move left and right to change the 3D rotation, or up and down to change the distance.



● Long press a sticker to reset its rotation and make it face you. Continue to hold while you move the camera to drop it to a new spot.



