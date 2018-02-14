You know the face but the name escapes you... The last time you saw her she told you something important, but you don't know what it was... He's out of context and you're hoping for a clue where he's from.



That name at the ready. Your connections to hand. Unlock your superpower.



UNLOCK.

Maybe in life, you learn from your mistakes. But in learning names, errors undermine recall.



Intro provides a face and name learning tool. Start with your entire personal network, or focus your learning on a person, group, or context. Either way, you'll have a deceptively simple learning experience that uses errorless learning techniques with spaced retrieval. Basically, learning that understands how your brain is wired.



You will learn names, and you will remember them. You will be amazed. Honestly, it's like unlocking a superpower.



PULL ANY THREAD.

Contact info you enter will keep the Contacts app up to date. (Or not, your choice.) But there's more to people than just phone numbers & email. Dial up an avatar to tag a person with a range of physical attributes.



You can then use these all of these in Intro's search. So next time you see that blonde woman in the supermarket, you'll quickly find who you're talking to, even if you've drawn a blank on both the name and where she's from.



BOOKMARK.

Swiping, tapping, and searching are all well and good when you need them. But wouldn't it be better to just have the info at a glance?



Bookmark a person as a priority and they’ll be in the first list you see as soon as the app launches.



So whatever your day holds you'll have the names you most need right to hand—for your key appointments, and for that person you just met at the party.



SECURE.

“How secure are my servers? I don’t even have a server. Your data stays on your device. Period. This isn’t a social network, and it’s not a communication platform. The Intro app isn’t about you sharing your personal network with me, or with anyone else. It’s a private tool you use, for your own benefit.”—Dr Duncan Babbage, Founder and Developer, Intro



INTRO SUBSCRIPTIONS

The free version of Intro provides tools to manage your contacts, and enables you to access all additional data you've added to Intro during a subscription.



Use of the full features of Intro requires a subscription. This unlocks the full features, such as the ability to create and link people, notes and groups, and use the errorless learning tool for names and faces. Even if you end your subscription, you will always be able to access all of the data you've created in Intro.



• A one month free trial is offered of the full features is available in the app. This then converts to a paid subscription, unless you turn off auto-renewal at least 24 hours before the end of the free trial.

• A monthly subscription is offered at US$2.49/month. (Similar pricing in the local currency is offered in other countries.) Payment is charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Yearly subscriptions at an equivalent rate will be available in the near future.

• A subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Automatic renewals will be at the same rate and renewal duration you originally approved.

• You can manage your subscriptions and turn off auto-renewal by going to your Account Settings on the App Store after purchase. Turning off auto-renew ends your subscription at the end of the active subscription period.

• Read Intro's privacy policy and terms of use for more information:

https://intro.fm/privacy

http://intro.fm/terms



